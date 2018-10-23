HARRISONBURG – The setting is exactly what Mike Houston wants for his football team.

This Saturday’s regular-season rematch of last year’s playoff meeting between James Madison and Stony Brook will have a postseason feel and one Houston believes could ignite the Dukes for a strong stretch run.

“The weather is probably going to be cold,” Houston said. “Which is perfect this time of year because we’re getting down to the tail end of the season and I believe when you look at championship teams and you look at teams that have deep playoff runs that these are teams that thrive in that kind of weather and are built to win cold-weather, hard, physical football games and that’s what this is going to be this weekend.”

Since Houston took over, JMU has won those games whether it was in the postseason like the 2016 FCS quarterfinal romp of Sam Houston State or last year’s regular-season thriller over Richmond. The 26-7 win over Seawolves in the second-round of the FCS playoffs in December counts in that category, too.

JMU forced Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone to throw five interceptions that day after he had only thrown three all season entering the playoff game.

The winner between the Dukes (5-2, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) and Seawolves (5-2, 3-1 CAA) stays on track for a shot at league title.

*****

- Houston said tight end Clayton Cheatham “is doing really well and we expect him to play Saturday.” Cheatham has missed the last two contests with a foot injury.

- The third-year coach said he views Stony Brook as one of the top teams at the FCS level and one of the top teams in the CAA.

- Carbone, running back Donald Liotine, running back Jordan Gowins and tight end Cal Daniels are all players on Stony Brook’s offense that standout, according to Houston.

- Stony Brook linebackers Shayne Lawless and Noah McGinty have started 31 straight games for the Seawolves. “Lawless, preseason all-conference and one of the top linebackers in the country at the FCS level, anchors their defense and I think the other linebacker, McGinty, is as equally as impressive.”

- With the Dukes off this past Saturday, Houston said he spent the day visiting his former players and their families at The Military Classic of the South – a rivalry game between The Citadel and Virginia Military Institute. Houston spent two seasons at The Citadel before taking the JMU job ahead of the 2016 season. “The senior class at The Citadel was the last group that I recruited and coached there,” he said. “So it was a chance to get to see those kids, see their parents.”