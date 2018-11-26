HARRISONBURG – A stretch of 70 straight days without allowing a touchdown just begins to show what Colgate’s defense accomplished during the regular season.

Summer became fall, all of us traded shorts for jeans, the Boston Red Sox started and completed their World Series run, and more FCS teams than not had playoff hopes go to die during that span.

“I think that what they’ve done is almost absurd,” James Madison coach Mike Houston said of the Raiders’ defense on Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference.

JMU (9-3) travels to face Patriot League champ and No. 8-seed Colgate (9-1) in the second round of the FCS postseason on Saturday at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, N.Y., where the Dukes will be tasked with trying to score against the stingiest defense in the country.

Colgate is yielding only 5.7 points per game. The FCS single-season record for scoring defense was set in 1978 by South Carolina State, which gave up 6.55 points per contest, according to the NCAA record book.



The Raiders recorded five shutouts and used a 70-day, 29-quarter streak of zero touchdowns allowed – beginning in the fourth quarter of their season-opening win over Holy Cross and ending in the second quarter of their Nov. 10 victory over Lehigh – to set their pace.

“In league play, it was not even close to being competitive,” Houston said. “It was a blowout each week, so they’ve done something that is really just very impressive.

“But you look at ‘em, look at the secondary, three of the four [starters] are seniors. You look up front, they’re all older players. You look at the linebackers and they’re all older players, so you’re starting nine seniors. That’s the reason why they’re playing the way they are.”

The unit, led by junior defensive end Nick Wheeler and senior linebacker T.J. Holl, also tops the FCS in total defense (201.7 yards per game), is second in passing defense (124.6 yards per game) and red-zone defense (having given up only eight touchdowns in 16 red-zone opportunities) and third in rushing defense (77.1 yards per game).

Wheeler is a Buck Buchanan Award finalist and Holl was named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year.

“They’re going to be in the right places,” Houston said. “They’re very physical. They’re not going to make the stupid mistakes that give up big plays.”

In non-conference play, Colgate shutout CAA member William & Mary, 23-0, the week after JMU blanked the Tribe, 51-0. The Raiders also held CAA member New Hampshire to only a field goal in a 10-3 victory over the Wildcats.

Houston said him and his staff have looked at those games to get a better feel for Colgate.

“At least you get to see them against players you know,” Houston said. “They’re a team that would fit in just fine in the CAA and [Colgate coach Dan] Hunt has done a great job of building that program and developing those players.”

*****

- This past Saturday, James Madison returned redshirt junior offensive lineman Jahee Jackson to the starting lineup for the first time since its September win over William & Mary. Jackson was suspended for five games and was eligible to return on Nov. 10 against Rhode Island, but didn’t get his first playing time until Nov. 17 at Towson. In the Dukes’ first-round playoff win over Delaware, he started in place of Tyree Chavious.

- Houston said having Jackson back helps the entire offensive line. “Jahee is kind of getting back in the groove right now,” the third-year Dukes coach said. “He was our most experienced lineman coming into the season. He was all-conference last year, so certainly not having him in the lineup for six weeks hurt our offense and it’s been a little bit of a struggle getting him back in and acclimated. Players forget about how much not being in the groove week in and week out can do to them and how rusty they get pretty quick, so I think he played better last week than he did the week before and I think he’ll play better this week than he did last week.”

- Houston said he thought JMU did what it had to do to beat Delaware. “For the most part shut down their run game, really generate a lot of pressure on the quarterback, force a couple of turnovers, and between our defense and our special teams play and our ability to drive the ball on offense, I really felt like we controlled the field position all day,” he said.

- Houston compared Colgate senior running back James Holland to Elon’s Malcolm Summers. Holland rushed for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. As a sophomore, he also ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns in Colgate’s 2015 playoff win at JMU.