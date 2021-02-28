DukesofJMU - FIELD NOTES: Greene's First-Quarter Abscence Explained

He wasn’t 100 percent when he took the field on Saturday, but Mike Greene still found his way into the opposing backfield.

Greene had two tackles and a tackle for loss in James Madison’s 36-16 win over Robert Morris after not entering the game until midway through the second quarter.

“When he woke up, he wasn’t feeling great,” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said. “And all the [coronavirus] tests, he came through okay. He didn’t have COVID. But he just wasn’t able to play and then did play in the second half some.”

With Greene unable to start, JMU used Minnesota transfer defensive end Abi N-Okonji in his place. Former Temple transfer Antonio Colclough saw action off the bench, too.

N-Okonji had two tackles and notched his first career sack against RMU, and Colclough had three tackles.

Freshman Mikail Kamara, who has started in each of the first two weeks at the other defensive end spot, had four tackles.

*****

- Through the first half, JMU didn’t have a better player Saturday than punter Harry O’Kelly.

In the game, O’Kelly had four punts and landed all four of his punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

His first punt in the first quarter pinned Robert Morris at its own 1-yard line. The Colonials couldn’t move the ball off the goal line and the series ended with a bad snap sailing through the end zone for a safety.

O’Kelly’s second punt pinned RMU at its own 2-yard line. The Colonials went three-and-out.

“That was huge to come up with those plays and change the field position,” Cignetti said. “There were probably a couple of those punts they shouldn’t have caught, so they definitely had a good influence on the outcome of the game.”

- The first quarter was the worst opening stanza for JMU in its last three seasons. The Dukes trailed Robert Morris, 3-2, after the opening 15 minutes. It was the first time JMU trailed after one quarter since the Dukes’ Nov. 3, 2018 loss at New Hampshire. Saturday’s first quarter was also the first JMU didn’t score a touchdown in since its 2018 FCS postseason first round contest against Delaware.

- JMU kicker Ethan Ratke’s two field goals moved him into sole possession of second place for career field goals in the Colonial Athletic Association. Ratke has 61 for his career. He passed former William & Mary kicker Greg Kuehn and now is behind only former Towson kicker Aidan O’Neill, who had 64 in his career. Ratke is also tied for 14th in FCS history for career field goals.

- Dukes wide receiver Kris Thornton caught a touchdown for the second straight week.

He led JMU with five catches for 65 yards and the score against Robert Morris. His touchdown was a 33-yard reception.

“That’s how I pictured it,” Thornton said, “with coaches scheming stuff up for me to get open, scheming things up to get the ball in my hands, so I like that.”

Thornton, who had to sit out in 2019 due to NCAA transfer rules after leaving VMI, said he’s thrilled to be playing in games again.