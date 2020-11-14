DukesofJMU - FIELD NOTES: Greene Moving To D-End

James Madison’s best defensive player is changing positions, according to Dukes coach Curt Cignetti.

JMU wrapped up fall drills on Saturday with the their second scrimmage, and Greene finished the offseason practices more likely to play defensive end than defensive tackle come spring.

“I’d say, you’ll probably be looking at Mike Greene a lot at defensive end right now,” Cignetti said, “in [former defensive end] Ron’Dell’s [Carter] spot.”

Last month when redshirt junior defensive end Isaac Ukwu suffered a knee injury, which will keep him out of the spring season, an already-thin and inexperienced position group took a hit.

Greene, an All-Colonial Athletic Association third-team choice in 2019, has traits capable of transitioning smoothly from inside to outside after starting the last two seasons as a defensive tackle. He had 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss last year – both top marks among interior defensive linemen in the conference.

Cignetti said so far Greene has adjusted well to defensive end.

“The first thing you’ve got to understand about Mike is he’s a really bright guy,” Cignetti said. “He’s really a smart guy. And he’s a team guy. Now, he’s about 305 pounds right now because he was going to play three-technique and we had some time off. It’s pretty decent weight. It’s not like bad weight, but Ron’Dell played that position last year at about 260, 265 [pounds], probably. He would be playing Ron’Dell’s position, so will we cut a little weight off Mike? We probably will. But he could be a force at that position.”

The decision Cignetti and his defensive staff made to move Greene, a Highland Springs product, coincides with the Dukes primed for an addition to their defensive tackle spot. Central Florida transfer Mason Cholewa, a 6-foot-7, 305-pounder who played in 21 games for the Knights, committed to JMU in September.

On Saturday, Cignetti said Cholewa would be eligible for the spring.

“And we’ve got enough inside guys,” Cignetti said. “[James] Carpenter, [Tony] Thurston, I really thought emerged this [fall]. [Garrett] Groulx has gotten better.”

*****

- Earlier in the fall Cignetti was unsure if JMU would use Massachusetts defensive back transfer Joe Joe Norwood at rover – what Cignetti is calling the former spur position now – or cornerback. On Saturday, Cignetti said the Dukes ended fall practices with Norwood at rover and added Norwood made progress in the last few sessions.

- Cignetti said throughout the fall, the offense was ahead of the defense. That’s mostly because, according to the second-year coach, the Dukes have an offensive line with three returning starters they feel really good about and veteran running backs. Another factor is the improvement of the wide receivers. Cignetti said he feels so much better about the wide receivers after not knowing what he’d get from that group coming into the fall.

- The quarterback competition “is going to go into January for sure,” Cignetti said. He said junior Gage Moloney started the fall quickly and that senior Cole Johnson really came on to finish the last week of practices strong.

- Cignetti said Bridgewater College transfer kicker Connor Madden made a 52-yard field goal during the scrimmage today and that the kick would’ve been good from 65 yards. The Dukes have senior kicker Ethan Ratke, a consistent performer, but it’s possible Madden serves as a long-range field goal kicker and kickoff specialist.