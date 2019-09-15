HARRISONBURG – Consecutive series gave Mike Greene the chance to do something not many get to do.

“It’s great to go out there to have an impact on both sides of the ball,” the James Madison junior defensive tackle said after the Dukes’ 63-12 win over Morgan State.

Within five plays – including a point-after try and a kickoff – Greene experienced the euphoria of celebrating a touchdown on offense and recording a sack to force a punt on defense.

Greene and defensive end Ron’Dell Carter were inserted into JMU’s offensive goal-line set as extra blockers. They were used as tight ends. Running back Percy Agyei-Obese scored on a 1-yard run behind the pair of defensive linemen.

Greene said he had previous offensive experience, having played center at Highland Springs High School.

“I’m not used to getting stopped on the goal line,” first-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said. “I saw enough of that last week when we went three tight ends and got stuffed.

“… But we added Ron’Dell and Mike Greene to that package and in this particular game it was one play, but that package will expand and we’ll throw to those guys and do different things.”

The idea is that those two can help Madison gain tough yards when it needs to.

On the consequent possession, Greene’s sack of DeAndre Harris set Morgan State back six yards to force a three-and-out.

“Getting the sack is like one of the best feelings playing defense,” Greene said. “In the play, he just came right into me. We did a little stunt and he was right in my hands. I had to get him down for the sack.”

*****

- JMU senior cornerback Rashad Robinson left Saturday’s game in the second quarter with injury. Cignetti said: “I don’t think it is a season-ending type-of-thing. I think he maybe tweaked something that he had done in camp. He’ll be day-to-day.” Robinson missed all of last season with turf toe after earning All-American honors in 2017.

- With Saturday’s win over Morgan State, JMU is now 7-2 all-time against schools from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Dukes have also won five straight against the MEAC.

- As a team, JMU has thrown nine touchdown passes this season. All nine of them have gone to different receivers. The six touchdowns thrown by starting quarterback Ben DiNucci have gone to Jake Brown, Austin Douglas, Devin Ravenel, Brandon Polk, Jawon Hamilton and Solomon Vanhorse.

- Ravenel’s touchdown catch was the first of his career and he added a second when he returned an onside kick 43 yards for a score. He’s the younger brother of former Dukes standout receiver Brandon Ravenel, who was a member of the 2016 national championship team. Devin became the first JMU player to catch a touchdown and return a kick for a touchdown in the same game since Brandon did it against New Hampshire in the 2016 playoffs.

- Polk had mixed feelings about his first touchdown reception at JMU. “It’s bittersweet,” Polk said. “My mom actually went to Morgan State, so she told me not to score, but I kind of had to.”

- The game featured a one-hour, 14-minute weather delay, which paused play as JMU led 28-3 with 5:26 left in the second quarter. After the delay, play resumed with the remainder of the second quarter and without a halftime directly into the third quarter.

- JMU passed this note along pregame. During the Dukes’ home-opening win over St. Francis last Saturday, Bridgeforth Stadium sold 5,200 beers for $37,000. It was Bridgeforth’s first game with beer sales throughout the stadium.

- It didn’t happen in Harrisonburg, but West Virginia’s 44-27 win over N.C. State made the Dukes’ Week 1 defensive effort all the more impressive. JMU held the Mountaineers to 34 rushing yards two weeks ago, and today WVU rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns to beat the Wolfpack.