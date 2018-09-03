HARRISONBURG – There was an expectation to win the game.

James Madison doesn’t view its 24-13 season-opening loss to N.C. State as acceptable just because it was on the road against a Power Five program.

“Was a game of missed opportunities,” JMU coach Mike Houston said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference. “You don’t get many chances to knock off a team of that caliber, and they’re one of the better teams in the ACC this year, and a very, very explosive offensive team.

“For our kids to play the way they did on Saturday and have the chance to win it, you hate that you didn’t get the job done and didn’t get the victory there.”

That attitude is a drastic change from when the Dukes fell at North Carolina in 2016, which was just Houston’s third game leading the program and the last time JMU matched up with a Power Five school.

Since then, JMU has played in back-to-back FCS championship games, won one national title and beat a Group of Five team – last year at East Carolina.

“We made a couple of critical mistakes in the red zone,” Houston said. “And a big mistake on the play there in the fourth quarter that set State up for their last score.”

The next Power Five opponent for the Dukes is West Virginia to kick off the 2019 season.

*****

- Houston said he thought his team played better in the second half against the Wolfpack. JMU had nine players on defense and two on offense making their first college starts, so after halftime the nerves wore off, according to the coach.

- Quarterback Ben DiNucci led JMU with 79 rushing yards on Saturday. Houston said Saturday showed opposing defenses must account for DiNucci in the running game while with having to worry about the Dukes’ running backs, and when DiNucci takes off against an opposing pass rush.

- The way running backs Marcus Marshall, Trai Sharp and Cardon Johnson were rotated Saturday is how JMU will continue to use them for the most part, the third-year coach said. Marshall had 12 carries for 65 yards while Sharp had five touches and Johnson had six, but all three were rotated frequently. “Even though the carries weren’t quite as evenly distributed, the play reps were,” Houston said. “The game gets called as the game gets called when they’re in there, but certainly we want to keep them fresh … Then if we have a particular game where one guy is maybe playing a little bit better than the others, we may use him a little more.”

- Houston said he was fairly pleased with how JMU’s defensive line played against N.C. State, which featured NFL prospects at center and left guard. “John Daka, I thought for his first college start played very well,” Houston said. “And Ron’Dell Carter was who we though he was, and he looked like he belonged out there.” Carter had seven tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack against the Wolfpack.

- Sophomore cornerback Taurus Carroll stepped in for 2017 All-American Rashad Robinson, who is out for the year. Carroll made some solid plays and has some things to correct, Houston said.

- JMU is back on the road Saturday at Norfolk State. The Dukes beat the Spartans 75-14 last year in Harrisonburg, but Houston said Norfolk State is much improved from last season. Norfolk State earned a 34-14 win over Division II Virginia State to open 2018.