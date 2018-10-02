HARRISONBURG – Two first-time starters earned strong evaluations from their coach on the heels of James Madison’s 63-10 win over Richmond this past Saturday.

Dukes coach Mike Houston said sophomore left tackle Raymond Gillespie and junior defensive tackle Paris Black graded out well in their first starts.

Gillespie was inserted into the first-team offensive line when junior Jahee Jackson was suspended for a violation of team rules. Jackson had started the first four games at left guard, so the Dukes bumped sophomore Zaire Bethea from left tackle to left guard in order to use Gillespie.

Black played in place of sophomore Adeeb Atariwa, who will miss a couple of weeks with an undisclosed injury.

“We felt like [Gillespie] would play well on Saturday,” Houston said. “And certainly he went out and backed that up.

“Now, does he have room to improve? Obviously, but this is a guy that came to JMU and walked-on and we didn’t know if he ever would develop. But he’s worked very, very hard and certainly, he’s a big frame, but he’s improved his feet so much.”

The 6-foot-5, 272-pounder is slated to start again this week when JMU hosts Elon.

As for Black, a Wake Forest transfer, he registered four tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss at Richmond.

“He’s much more disciplined than he was when he first got here,” Houston said. “When he first got here, he was like a bull in a china shop and you never knew which way he was going to go or what was going to happen, but he’s really worked hard to play within the scheme. He’s done a really good job of that.

“And I think his motor, quickness and athleticism on the interior really gave Richmond problems on Saturday and it was obvious with some of the big plays he made.”

*****

- The third-year Dukes coach said he sees a lot of similarities between JMU and Elon, “but that they do it from a different scheme.” Constants for the Dukes and Phoenix are physical offensive lines that aid strong running games, throwing to supplement the run, committing to stop the run on defense and solid special teams.

- JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci is completing 74.7 percent of his throws – the second-best rate nationally – and part of it is because DiNucci is starting to throw more on the run compared to the first few weeks of the year. Houston said offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick has worked more on the scramble drill with DiNucci.

- Elon runs a 3-3-5 defense, similar to what defensive coordinator Tony Trisciani used when he was at Villanova. “We’ll get multiple looks from an odd, three-down front,” Houston said. “… It’s going to be stacked linebackers, people spread out. You’ll see guys walked up to the line of scrimmage. You’re going to see a variety of exotic blitz packages, so it’s going to be a lot of different stuff we’re going to see.”

- Houston said JMU’s new indoor practice facility at Sentara Park is ready for use should the team need to go inside due to weather.