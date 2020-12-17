DukesofJMU - FIELD NOTES: Finding Value In Versatility

James Madison coach Curt Cignetti and his staff didn’t overlook this trait when they pieced together the Dukes’ 2021 recruiting class.

They took stock of versatility.

“I think that’s pretty big,” Cignetti said.

It isn’t uncommon for a standout prospect to find success on offense and on defense in high school, regardless of the position he’s planning to play in college. But throughout the group of 12 signees who inked with JMU on Wednesday during National Signing Day, many thrived as two-way athletes. Some even earned more accolades as prep stars on the side opposite of the unit they’ll line up for once they get to Harrisonburg.

Cignetti and his coaches picked up on that during their evaluation, he said.

“It probably does bump ‘em up a little bit,” Cignetti said. “Plus, they’re not coming off of the field, and if they’re playing hard from the beginning of the game to the end of the game, that tells you something.”

Tight end signee Zach Horton, who played last fall at Northside in Roanoke and has since transferred to Lord Botetourt in Daleville, was an All-Blue Ridge District first-team tight end, but also the 2019 Co-Blue Ridge District Defensive Player of the Year for his work as a defensive end. He notched 93 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 15 sacks on defense.

Battlefield (Haymarket) linebacker Matt Binkowksi, a three-star prospect by Rivals.com with 25 total scholarship offers, was an All-Cedar Run District first-teamer on offense as an all-purpose choice. After Binkowski committed to the Dukes in May, Battlefield coach Scott Girolmo told the Daily News-Record Binkowski was a great running back and used as a slot receiver and quarterback, too, for Battlefield.

Another linebacker signee of JMU, Jailin Walker of Varina in Henrico, had three touches for 85 yards and two touchdowns as a running back in the 2019 Virginia High School League Class 5 Region B championship game.

“Binkowski was a good running back and so was Jailin Walker,” Cignetti said. “And I haven’t seen many guys who weren’t good running backs that weren’t good linebackers. And [safety signee of Warwick in Newport News] Messiah Russell played corner, but he played receiver. I always like to see those defensive backs some on offense if you can, because defensive backs sometimes are really hard to evaluate just on tape. So on offense you get a better idea of what their athletic ability is.”

Cherokee (Marlton, N.J.) offensive lineman Josh Toner also played defensive tackle and Lake Braddock (Burke) wide receiver Maxwell James was used as a free safety at times.

“To me, that just adds to their value,” Cignetti said.

*****

- In the second consecutive recruiting cycle, JMU signed a quarterback. The Dukes inked Mount St. Joseph’s (Baltimore) Billy Atkins, a 6-foot-1½ right-handed thrower who tossed for 7,252 yards and 92 touchdowns in his career. In the recruiting class of 2020, former West Lafayette (Ind.) quarterback Kyle Adams, an All-State choice, signed with JMU before joining the team for this fall. Cignetti said he wants take one quarterback every year.

About how the quarterback spot projects for the Dukes, the second-year coach said: “There were a couple of years here where JMU didn’t take a quarterback before I arrived, so we got one last year and we got one in this class. The guy has to be able to throw the ball. He has to be able to think on his feet. He’s got to be able to extend plays and you want a guy that’s a winner, thinks like a coach and that you can trust and develop. We think both of the quarterbacks we’ve taken are like that.”

- Defensive end signee Matei Fitz, “was at the top of the [recruiting] board,” for the Dukes, Cignetti said. Fitz, from Tuscarora High School (Leesburg), racked up 102 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in 2019 when he named Dulles District Defensive Player of the Year.

- In back-to-back classes, JMU took three offensive linemen. “Offensive line is always a priority,” Cignetti said. He noted he was happy with how the three JMU took for the 2020 class – Cole Potts, Tyler Stephens, Tyshawn Wyatt – practiced this fall. The Dukes added Toner, Linganore’s (Frederick, Md.) Scott Hummel and Prince George’s Jaelin Montgomery in this year’s cycle.

“We’ve got some athletic, big powerful guys who are smart and can think on their feet,” Cignetti said. “And [offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski] will do a great job of developing them on the field. [Strength coach] Derek Owings will do a great job of developing them in the weight room with the speed development and getting the weight where we want it to be, and the body fat. So offensive line, can’t have enough of ‘em.”

- Cignetti said improving linebacker depth was also an emphasis. JMU signed three with Binkowski, Walker and Stone Bridge’s (Ashburn) Skylar Martin.

- Cignetti said the 12 signees JMU added on Wednesday likely finishes the 2021 recruiting class. He noted it’s possible something changes before the traditional February signing date or that JMU extends partial scholarship offers at that time, but that as of Wednesday he thinks the group is complete.

- According to the Dukes coach, none of the 12 signees will enroll early. Only one of the 12 had a senior season this fall and the others have the opportunity to finish their high school careers in the spring. Cignetti said he believes it’s important for the development of the prospects for them to play their senior seasons out.

- Cignetti said JMU is aiming to start training camp around Jan. 23 in anticipation of its spring season. He said players were going through mandatory workouts up until this past Friday before departing for Christmas. They’ll return Jan. 5 and undergo coronavirus tests upon arrival.