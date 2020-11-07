DukesofJMU - FIELD NOTES: Examining The Dukes' Cornerbacks

Two freshmen cornerbacks have practiced well enough to give James Madison coach Curt Cignetti reason to believe they could see game reps in the spring.

He said AJ Webb and Xavier Cokley are providing the rest of the position group with strong competition.

“There’s probably a pretty good chance they play,” Cignetti said Saturday.

Senior Wesley McCormick is a returning starter and likely to retain his job as the No. 1 boundary cornerback. And senior Taurus Carroll, who started five times over the last two seasons, is getting the first crack to win the first-team field cornerback role.

After that, the Dukes need more players at the position to be able to contribute.

“If you look at last year and how many corners we played,” Cignetti said, “and you don’t really know down the road what’s going to happen – injury, production, that sort of thing – but I think [Webb and Cokley are] both improving every single day. I like their work ethic. I like both of those guys’ energy. They’re both smart guys, too. And they’re competitive.”

Webb, an ex-Rivals.com three-star prospect from Life Christian Academy (Chester), was originally committed to the University of Virginia and picked up other scholarship offers from Appalachian State, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Liberty, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Southern Miss before pledging and signing with JMU. Cokley, a former standout at Franklin High School (Reisterstown, Md), had offers from five other FCS programs.

“I do think that Cokley and Webb have good futures,” Cignetti said, “and like many other positions we have guys go with the ones and the twos and we’ll flip the ones because we’re trying to create competition. We don’t have to have a starting lineup today. We don’t have to have one until February 20.”

McCormick racked up 22 tackles to go along with three pass breakups and a fumble recovery while Carroll had 11 tackles, a tackle for loss and seven pass breakups last season.

Others in the mix at the position, according to Cignetti, are sophomore Jamari Currence, junior Jack Sroba and junior Jamir Hudson.

*****

- When asked if it was a safe bet the Dukes’ quarterback battle continues into January and February, Cignetti said, “Probably a pretty safe bet. We do have two practices and a scrimmage, but right now, if you were a betting man, that’s where you’d put your money.”

- Cignetti said a few injuries – none of them serious – have kept wide receiver Scott Bracey (hamstring), running back Latrele Palmer (ankle) and tight end Drew Painter (knee) out of practice this week.

- Cignetti called Saturday’s practice the worst one his team has had this fall. It was JMU’s 10th practice, and the team has three more left. “I just didn’t think we had the energy, the focus,” he said. “Too many mistakes out there on the field. It really didn’t meet our standard.” JMU didn’t scrimmage on Saturday even though they normally do on most Saturdays during a typical spring and he said that’s one reason why he thinks the practice wasn’t as sharp as it needed to be.

- Three tight ends are likely to play for the Dukes in the spring. Cignetti said Painter, North Carolina transfer Noah Turner and senior Clayton Cheatham can all help JMU. About Cheatham, Cignetti said, “Cheatham has done a good job. I joke with him. I was calling him the Ironman, because he had all those foot injuries and was hurt a lot, but he’s been out there every single day and has been playing well.”