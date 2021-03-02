DukesofJMU - FIELD NOTES: Elon Could Start Its No. 3 QB Against JMU

Elon was already without its experienced starting quarterback for the spring, and when James Madison visits Rhodes Stadium on Saturday, the Phoenix could be missing their backup signal-caller, too.

Joey Baughman, who led Elon to a season-opening victory over Davidson by engineering a game-winning drive over the final three minutes on Feb. 20, suffered an injury late in the third quarter of Elon’s loss at Gardner-Webb this past weekend.

“He’s still being evaluated,” Elon coach Tony Trisciani said Monday about Baughman’s status for Saturday’s Colonial Athletic Association opener against the Dukes. “We’ll hope to have a better feel as the week goes on.”

Baughman’s setback came when he kept the ball on a keeper and appeared to hurt his right leg. He exited and did not return, forcing Trisciani to turn to freshman JR Martin to run the offense while the Phoenix were trailing 21-20. Martin was sacked on his first snap and finished 8-of-11 for 69 yards.

“They’ve had some tough luck at quarterback,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said.

When Cignetti was the coach at Elon, he helped recruit Baughman to the school. Cignetti also oversaw No. 1 quarterback Davis Cheek’s early success with the program. Cheek – out for the spring with a foot injury – emerged as the starter in his freshman season for Cignetti and was named CAA Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017.

In his career, Cheek has thrown for 5,624 yards and 34 touchdowns.

“I’ve got an awful lot of respect for [Cheek] and that was a big hit for them,” Cignetti said. “Joey Baughman is a great competitor, [was] an all-state wrestler and a real tough guy who gives you 100 percent every single play.

“His injury didn’t look very good on tape, so I’d be surprised if we see him. Now, we might. But the freshman came in and finished the game and he’s probably a little bit more like Cheek than Baughman in terms of his skill set, but he’s a freshman.”

Trisciani said Elon misses the knowledge Cheek brings to the position, but that the hobbled standout has been around the team and attending quarterback meetings to assist Baughman, Martin and the others on the roster.

“He’s a talented quarterback,” Trisciani said of Cheek. “He’s got a strong arm and he’s accurate, but it’s the six inches between his ears, really, and his ability to prepare and diagnose defenses that really separates him.”

*****

- James Madison climbed to No. 1 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 released on Monday by the organization.



- The Dukes swept CAA Football weekly awards given out by the league on Monday.

Wide receiver Kris Thornton was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week for his five catches, 65 receiving yards and touchdown he registered on Saturday against Robert Morris. Safety MJ Hampton (seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery) was named CAA Defensive Player of the Week. Punter Harry O’Kelly (four punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line) earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors and wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (two catches, 29 yards and touchdown) was named CAA Rookie of the Week.

O’Kelly also earned an honorable mention from Stats Perform for FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week.

- On O’Kelly’s first punt to pin Robert Morris at its own 1-yard line and setup a safety this past Saturday, cornerback Wesley McCormick provided great coverage downfield to tackle the Colonials’ return man, Cignetti pointed out on Monday.

McCormick has nine tackles and one tackle for loss this season.

- Cignetti said he is extremely pleased with the Dukes’ defensive effort through the first two weeks of the season.

In the second half of JMU’s win over Robert Morris, the defense held the Colonials to 24 yards on 24 plays. Cignetti said he thought the defense increased its urgency over the final 30 minutes to finish the game in dominant fashion. JMU is third in the country for total defense (142.5 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (eight points allowed per game).

- Against RMU, JMU sophomore running back Solomon Vanhorse didn’t get any carries. Cignetti said Vanhorse was ‘dinged up a little bit’ after the Dukes’ Week 1 win over Morehead State and was limited in practice last week, so he had a limited role in the game. But Cignetti said he expects Vanhorse to be better for this Saturday’s tilt with Elon.