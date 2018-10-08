HARRISONBURG – Mike Houston didn’t change his belief on the heels of James Madison’s humbling loss to Elon.

“I say it all the time to the kids and coaches, ‘We’re all in this thing together,’” the third-year Dukes coach said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association teleconference. “We have success because of each other and we’ll rebound from this setback because of each other.”

JMU returned to practice Sunday, and Houston said his players started to bounce back.

The Dukes’ 27-24 loss to Elon this past Saturday was their first under Houston at home and in league play. JMU turned the ball over twice, had two touchdowns negated by penalties and gave up a game-winning scoring drive in the final four minutes.

“It’s tough when you have a painful loss, but I think that pain is important because if you don’t have that pain, you’re obviously not very invested in the process,” Houston said. “I hope that pain helps maybe [have] a little bit better attention, [be] a little more locked into a few things we need to improve on, and certainly I thought they responded very, very well at practice last night.”

Beyond the glaring turning points, the Dukes’ offense also had four of their six red-zone trips end with field goals.

Houston wants those chances to result in touchdowns.

“That’s when you have to be your best,” Houston said. “That’s when you have to execute at the highest level.

“You can’t have missed assignments and be productive, and I thought we had more Saturday than we have had in the past. That’s one big thing we have to take care of.”

JMU had entered Saturday having won 22 straight over league opponents.

“Football games are hard to win and what we’ve been able to experience here for a couple of years is not reality,” Houston said. “The reality is every, single week you’re scrapping and scraping to try to find a way to get a win.”

*****

- When Houston was asked if he was provided an explanation from officials regarding the replay review that overturned quarter Ben DiNucci’s first-down run in the third quarter, Houston said, “The only explanation I got was that the review had shown that his knee was down. I haven’t seen that angle, but that’s what I was told.”

- Houston said senior running back Trai Sharp provided a spark for JMU in the fourth quarter. Sharp finished the game as the Dukes’ leading rusher with 33 yards and a touchdown, and also had three catches for 35 yards as the majority of his touches came in the final 15 minutes.