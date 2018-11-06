HARRISONBURG – The top quarterback-receiver combination in the Colonial Athletic Association will visit James Madison this weekend.

Rhode Island quarterback JaJuan Lawson and wide receiver Aaron Parker have combined five times for touchdowns this season, and it probably would’ve been more if Lawson hadn’t missed four games last month due to a knee injury.

Parker hauled in nine catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns against Elon in Lawson’s first game back this past Saturday.

“Parker may be the most explosive player in the league,” third-year JMU coach Mike Houston said. “He torched Elon last week, but he’s done that to everybody this year, so we’re going to be challenged on Saturday.

“We’ve got to do a good job with our coverages. We’ve got to make sure we don’t let anybody get behind us. We got to do a great job with making tackles after the catch to limit yardage and we’ve got to do a great job of putting pressure on Lawson.”

Before his injury, Lawson looked like an early frontrunner for the CAA Offensive Player of the Year Award with 10 passing touchdowns and three rushing scores in the Rams’ first four contests.

He likely won’t get consideration for the honor now, but he returned to throw for 349 yards and three touchdowns against Elon.

“You can see the way everyone rallies around him,” Houston said of Lawson. “And you can see the difference in the way the rest of the team plays with him on the field versus with him not on the field.”

The Dukes rank ninth in FCS for passing defense having allowed only 163.7 yards per game.

*****

- Houston said for the Dukes offense to improve it needs to have few mistakes and fewer missed assignments and be better at the point of contact.

- The third-year coach said his players know where the mistakes were made after watching film of this past Saturday’s loss at New Hampshire, “and the thing I’ve told our coaches is if it’s important on Saturday, then it’s got to be important on Tuesday and Wednesday, and so there will be things we specifically address in the practice schedule this week.”

- No decision about who plays quarterback has been made yet. Backup Cole Johnson relieved starter Ben DiNucci in the loss to the Wildcats.

- As far as what he wants to see from whoever the quarterback is this week, Houston said, “Take care of the football and lead our offense. That’s what that person has to do.”

- This Saturday, JMU will honor its 11 seniors – Darrious Carter, Robert Carter Jr., David Eldridge, Hunter Etheridge, Tyler Gray, Cardon Johnson, Marcus Marshall, Jimmy Moreland, Curtis Oliver, Trai Sharp and Grant Westbrook – for their final regular-season home game.

- Running back Cardon Johnson was named a nominee for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award on Tuesday by CoSIDA, the Associated Press and the Fiesta Bowl.