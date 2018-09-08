NORFOLK – James Madison’s special teams needed only a few plays in a weather-shortened contest to show its importance.

A 76-yard punt return for a touchdown from D’Angelo Amos magnified the group’s effort as the Dukes downed Norfolk State, 17-0, on Saturday at Dick Price Stadium.

“First we knew it’d be a wet game, wet ball” Amos, a sophomore, said. “So first it was just catch the ball and then trust my punt-return team.

“They did a great job blocking. They definitely set a big wall on the outside and I just followed them.”

Senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland is Amos’ lead blocker on the unit.

“I knew he was going to score once I saw there was so much field on the one side we called it to,” Moreland said. “Then I saw all the white jerseys over there and then I said, ‘OK, this is going to be a punt for a touchdown.’

“It was his first one this year and hopefully he’ll get more to come.”

Last year, Amos finished second in FCS while averaging 15.8 yards per return, and in each of the past two seasons JMU has used special teams to fuel postseason runs to back-to-back national title games.

Amos had a 49-yard return in the Dukes’ 2017 second-round playoff win over Stony Brook. Punter Harry O’Kelly has three successful fake punts to his name. Kickers Ethan Ratke and Tyler Gray have each had their historically important field goals – Ratke, a game-winning 46-yarder as time expired to beat Weber State in last season’s FCS quarterfinal, and a Gray, who hit a 45-yarder in the 2016 semifinal to help JMU win at North Dakota State. JMU’s Adam Smith also blocked a punt against Sam Houston State two years ago in the quarterfinal, which teammate Bryce Maginley scooped-and-scored.

On Saturday, Amos registered two returns for 103 yards and the touchdown. His 27-yard return late in the first and only quarter set Ratke up for a 28-yard field goal.

“We felt like special teams could be a pivotal part of this ballgame with field position,” third-year JMU coach Mike Houston said. “And we always want to try to score on our return units, so it was great to get D’Angelo into the end zone.”

Houston said he was pleased with the kickoff team as well. The unit held Norfolk State to only 17 yards on two returns.

Last season, Spartans kick-return man Marcus Taylor had a 100-yard touchdown against the Dukes.

“A big, big focal point this week was the kickoff coverage,” Houston said. “Really pleased with how our kickoff team advanced from last week to this week because I felt like we were average at best last week against N.C. State, so really pleased with how they responded this week.”

Senior Robert Carter Jr. and freshman Mateo Jackson each had a special-teams tackle against Norfolk State.

Amos’ 76-yard punt-return touchdown was the longest punt return of his career.

*****

- JMU junior quarterback Ben DiNucci had a 61-yard touchdown run called back in the first quarter when he was flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty at the 5-yard line on his way into the end zone. The ball was placed at the Norfolk State 20 after the flag. Houston said DiNucci apologized for it and wouldn’t do it again.

- Moreland had his 14th career interception in the game, which tied a JMU all-time record set by former safety Raven Greene last week.

- JMU’s win snapped a two game losing streak going back to the team’s 2017 national championship game loss to North Dakota State.

- The Dukes’ victory extended their winning streak over teams from Virginia to six straight while capturing their 11th straight road win.