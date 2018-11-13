HARRISONBURG – The winner certainly earns a bid to the FCS postseason while the loser must wait out Sunday’s selection show.

James Madison coach Mike Houston said he expects his team’s opponent, Towson, not to change its approach on Saturday when the two squads meet at Johnny Unitas Stadium at 2 p.m.

“That’s just part of the identity of their program,” Houston said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “You look at all three phases and they’re aggressive in all three phases, and it’s a philosophy that I think that wins.”

The Dukes and Tigers have identical 7-3 (5-2 Colonial Athletic Association) records.

On defense, both teams want to apply pressure on the opposing quarterback to create sacks and turnovers. Each side’s special teams unit has a return man with at least one touchdown. Towson operates differently than JMU on offense using a mix of spread and pro-style formations, but wants its signal-caller to spread the opposing defense thin by making plays on the ground and through the air just like the Dukes.

In a win over Elon this past Saturday, the Tigers sacked Phoenix quarterback Jalen Greene three times and held him to 30 passing yards.

“We all respect Elon and the kind of physical team that they are,” Houston said, “but certainly [Towson] wore down Elon this past Saturday and to be able to hold them down offensively was very impressive.

“But their aggressive style, they force a lot of loose balls and they don’t get all of those, but they get a lot of them and it does wear on you, but you can say that for the other two phases as well. They force a lot of turnovers on special teams and really they’re averaging [76] plays per game on offense with their spread-tempo offense so that has an effect on wearing down an opposing defense as well.”

Towson has run as many 90 offensive plays in a game (vs. Villanova) this season and has snapped the ball more than 80 times in a game on three different occasions.

*****

- This past Saturday in JMU’s win over Rhode Island the Dukes used a speed defensive line package more frequently than they had in other games this season. That unit featured defensive ends John Daka and Darrious Carter on the edge with every-down defensive end Ron’Dell Carter bumping inside to play next to defensive tackle Paris Black. Houston said his staff comes up with lineups in order to get certain players on the field in specific situations. Using those four was designed to slow Rhode Island quarterback JaJuan Lawson. The package could be used again this Saturday to slow Towson quarterback Tom Flacco.

- Both Towson quarterback Tom Flacco (Rutgers) and JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci (Pittsburgh) are Power Five transfers that have joined CAA teams this season. Houston said the CAA is a natural fit for those quarterbacks looking to transfer from their FBS schools because, “the backup quarterback at every Power Five school is a really good player,” and teams in the CAA, which is considered top FCS conference, are looking for those quarterbacks to elevate the rest of their roster.

- Houston reiterated what he said Monday about he strength of the CAA and how it should impact playoff bids. Houston said, “I hope that the selection committee uses a little bit of what-is-the-best-team-out-there approach with the selection process because I think you got a chance to get six [CAA] teams into the tournament.”