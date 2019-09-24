HARRISONBURG – James Madison can count on its run defense.

Through a third of the regular-season schedule, the Dukes have yielded only 69 rushing yards per game to rank third nationally in the category.

“We’re playing pretty well up front,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference on Monday. “We’ve got good players and linebackers have been fitting the gaps pretty well.

“We didn’t tackle particularly well in this last game. We missed more tackles than we usually do, so that’s a point of emphasis this week, but if you can make a team one dimensional, that’s half the battle right there.”

Cignetti’s Dukes have also compiled 29 tackles for loss, creating negative plays to set opposing offenses backward.

When Cignetti hired defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman this offseason, Hetherman had just come off leading Maine in the same role and helping the Black Bears to finish first nationally for run defense (79.2 yards on the ground per game) in 2018.

*****

- Cignetti said he was encouraged his team was able to overcome adversity in Saturday’s win at Chattanooga. “I thought we played very poised,” Cignetti said. “And outscored ‘em 23-0 from the second quarter on.”

- “He’s an excellent kicker,” Cignetti said of Ethan Ratke, who tied the JMU program record for career field goals against the Mocs. Cignetti added Ratke was consistent throughout August training camp and only missed one throughout the entire month.

- This Saturday Cignetti returns to Elon where he led the Phoenix for the last two years as coach. Cignetti said he knows more about the personnel Elon has, but other than the preparation for Saturday remains the same.

- Cignetti called Elon quarterback Davis Cheek, “a great quarterback.” Cignetti started Cheek as a true freshman in 2017.