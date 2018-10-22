HARRISONBURG – The off week was used to rest up in anticipation of a grueling return to action.

“This game is going to be an extremely physical ball game Saturday,” James Madison coach Mike Houston said during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference. “It’s two teams that are going to come at each other without holding anything back.”

JMU hosts Stony Brook this weekend in a regular-season rematch of last year’s second-round postseason meeting between the two sides.

The Dukes have had an extra seven days to get ready off their bye week, but Houston said part of the preparation involved getting his players extra rest. Stony Brook, which relies on its downhill running game to move the ball, hasn’t had their bye week yet.

“We tried to do our part with a couple of guys that needed to get off their legs or needed to be held out a day of practice or something like that,” Houston said. “Hopefully that helps going into this week.”

Stony Brook is averaging 198.6 yards per game on the ground led by running backs Donald Liotine and Jordan Gowins. The two running backs have eclipsed 100 rushing yards each in the same game four times already this season.

They are the top two rushers in the CAA and they run behind an offensive line that averages 310 pounds across the front.

“They’re just going to lean on you all day long, and it really takes a lot out of you,” Houston said. “So we’re going to have to have some fresh bodies in the ball game.”

Houston said the Dukes try to rotate defensive linemen and linebackers normally, but must do so against the Seawolves.

JMU used eight defensive linemen in its Week 7 win at Villanova and gained an extra linebacker in that contest when Landan Word returned to the starting linebacker spot after missing the first six weeks of the year.

“Those two running backs have such a powerful style of running,” Houston said of Liotine and Gowins. “We’ve got to get as many hats to the ball as we possibly can to try to slow those two guys down because you don’t see one guy bringing those running backs down.”

*****

- Houston said through the first half of the season him and his staff have learned a lot about young players in the program that have earned significant playing time for the first time. The third-year coach said, “those guys aren’t rookies anymore” and wants to see them build on what they’ve learned so far.

- JMU senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland was added to the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award watch list late last week. The award is given to the top defensive player in all of FCS. About Moreland, Houston said, “He’s having the kind of year that I know he wanted to have and that we wanted him to have.” Moreland has 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and four interceptions including three he returned for touchdowns.