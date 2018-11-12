



HARRISONBURG – James Madison made sure to cash in.

All six touchdowns for the Dukes during their 48-31 win over Rhode Island came from within the red zone – an area the team has sought more efficiency in.

“We were able to run the ball more effectively all over the field,” third-year JMU coach Mike Houston said, “and certainly I think that helps with your red-zone offense, and if we’re able to run the ball effectively, people have to defend that.”

The Dukes tallied as many red-zone touchdowns this past Saturday as they had in their previous three contests and matched their season single-game high this for red-zone scores. JMU also had six red-zone touchdowns against Robert Morris on Sept. 13.

Quarterback Ben DiNucci found three different pass catchers for four red-zone scores. It was the first time in his career that he threw four touchdown passes in the same game.

DiNucci took advantage of one-on-one coverage to get wide receiver Riley Stapleton in the end zone on a slant pattern and a back-shoulder throw. The signal-caller dodged defenders in the pocket before finding tight end Mack Cullen for a 3-yard touchdown and threw on the run off play-action to connect with wide receiver Kyndel Dean for a 15-yard touchdown.

DiNucci and running back Cardon Johnson each had red-zone rushing scores as well.

“And I thought Ben and the receivers did a great job of execution in the passing game in the red zone,” Houston said. “So I think it’s a little bit of a two-fold deal right there.

“Obviously we were much better down there this week than we have been at times this year.”

Entering this past Saturday, JMU converted only 50 percent (23 for 46) of its red-zone opportunities for touchdowns this season. Against the Rams, the Dukes turned six of their nine red-zone tries into touchdowns, but their last chance ended when backup quarterback Hunter Etheridge took a knee melt the clock at the end of the game. Six touchdowns in eight red-zone opportunities is a more accurate stat.

*****

- JMU travels to play at Towson on Saturday. Houston said he sees similarities between Towson’s offense and Rhode Island’s offense. The Rams had 345 total yards against the Dukes this past week. “Both quarterbacks are the drivers of the offense, no doubt,” Houston said. “And the ability to run and throw makes it very difficult to defend.”

- Towson quarterback Tom Flacco leads the Tigers in passing (2,752 yards) and rushing (652 yards) and has 29 total touchdowns this season.

- Quarterback Ben DiNucci was named CAA Offensive Player of the Week for his five-touchdown performance against the Rams. Seven different Dukes – D’Angelo Amos (Special Teams, twice), Jimmy Moreland (Defense), Kyndel Dean (Rookie), Dimitri Holloway (Defense) and Tyler Gray (Special Teams) – have won a Player of the Week honor from the league this year.