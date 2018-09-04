HARRISONBURG – For the second straight year, Norfolk State will likely use a freshman quarterback against James Madison.

Dukes coach Mike Houston said he’s preparing his defense to face Spartans freshman quarterback D’Andre Thomas.

“From what we’ve been told, according to [Mid-Eastern Athletic] Conference rules, [sophomore] Juwan Carter will not be able to play this week,” Houston said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “That being said, De’Andre Thomas is not your typical freshman.”

Carter was ejected during the third quarter of Norfolk State’s season-opening win over Virginia State this past Saturday. The Virginia Pilot reported Carter kicked a Virginia State player in the head after taking a hard hit.

Thomas threw for 29 yards and a touchdown while guiding the Spartans on three fourth-quarter scoring drives to secure the win.

“Has some mobility, has a big arm,” Houston said of Thomas. “And the biggest thing is he has a really good surrounding cast.”

Norfolk State wide receiver Marcus Taylor had a 100-yard kick return against JMU last year in Harrisonburg, and running back Aaron Savage rushed for 112 yards and a score in the win over Virginia State.

“So [Thomas] has a lot of weapons around him that will give him the ability to play at a high level,” Houston said. “But I think this a much better offense than what we faced last year.”

*****

- This past Saturday in JMU’s loss at N.C. State, nine different Dukes receivers caught passes. Houston said because the receiving core is so young, the staff decided to rotate receivers in and out of the game. Part of getting that many pass-catchers involved in the passing game is on the quarterback Ben DiNucci, who threw the ball in the right spots based on the game plan, according to the coach.

- JMU didn’t find down field success in the passing game against the Wolfpack. DiNucci’s longest pass went for 26 yards. “We want to have the ability to stretch the field vertically, and I think we’ve got players that can do that,” Houston said. “But, we had two that should’ve been there and for two different reasons we weren’t able to get the play completed.”

- Houston said him and the staff considered trying for a touchdown instead of kicking a field goal midway through the fourth quarter while trailing 17-10, but “in that situation if you don’t make it you really put yourself behind the 8-ball,” he said. “And I felt like if we come away with points right there, now you’ve made it a deal where if you can get it in the end zone [on the next possession], you got a chance to win the ball game.”

- Houston said the one good thing about this week’s game at Norfolk State is that his roster is loaded with players from the area – running back Cardon Johnson, linebacker Dimitri Holloway, linebacker KeShaun Moore, linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey and nickel cornerback Wayne Davis are just a few.