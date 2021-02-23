DukesofJMU - FIELD NOTES: Dukes Had Good Reason To Empty Bench

There’s added benefit to emptying the bench against a weaker opponent early in this spring football season.

James Madison used 70 players – including three quarterbacks and five running backs – in its 52-0 season-opening shutout of Morehead State this past Saturday.

“It’s really valuable to get the twos in for significant reps, which we did,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said during his video conference on Monday, “and some of the threes.”

In 2019, the Dukes used 60 players or fewer in 11 of their 16 contests. And they played as many as 70 players only once last season, but that campaign didn’t occur during a pandemic and there wasn’t nearly the incentive there is now to utilize as much of the roster as possible in the first few weeks.

This season, with regular coronavirus testing and contact tracing, even the personnel not expected to be counted on must be ready to contribute in case a starter tests positive for COVID-19 or was in the vicinity of somebody who did.

“I wish we could’ve gotten them all in to be honest with you,” Cignetti said.

He said of those who were dressed for Saturday’s meeting with Morehead State, freshman quarterback Kyle Adams was the only offensive player who didn’t get in the game and that four defensive players didn’t get in either.

But, once the fourth quarter began, Cignetti replaced starting quarterback Cole Johnson with backup Gage Moloney. A new offensive line entered. Redshirt freshman running back Austin Douglas got carries and an entirely different group of defensive players saw action.

Moloney was 4-of-6 for 40 yards and ran for three yards also.

“Gage can play,” Cignetti said while evaluating his No. 2 quarterback. “There’s no doubt in my mind about that. And if something were to happen to Cole, I have 100 percent confidence in Gage.

“But I’m glad we were able to play a lot of players because like I told [offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski] midway through the third quarter, 'if we get another score, we’re going to put the second O-Line in.' I wasn’t sure if the first O-Line was in game shape to play a whole game yet based on how many practice opportunities we had and how many times we had the pads on, so we’re also building up still to where we need to be at all positions.”

On top of that, Cignetti, who is always cognizant of the health or wear and tear of his players, knows they’ll have a fall season to prepare for not long after this spring season ends. Taking game reps off of older players now, could help them later this spring in conference games or postseason games and into the fall.

“Then, everyone practices hard and pays the price to train and puts time in, so I wish we could’ve played everybody,” Cignetti said.

About the virus protocols leading into kickoff and through the victory on Saturday, Cignetti admitted it was different but that his staff and players managed it well. He said in order to spread players out and keep them socially distanced, some used the locker room to get dressed and others were put in the weight room. Additionally, Cignetti gathered the team on the field to address the squad post game instead of in the locker room like he normally does.

“But like I’ve said many times, you can’t pat yourself on the back right now dealing with this thing,” Cignetti said, “because it’s always there and you can’t let your guard down. Hopefully this week we can have everybody out on the field, but we really won’t know that until Saturday.”

*****

- Two JMU players suffered injuries against Morehead State this past Saturday, according to Cignetti.

Safety Sam Kidd (shoulder) is out for the rest of the spring season and linebacker Julio Ayamel (thumb) is out for four to six weeks. Cignetti said both players would require surgery.

Kidd started for the Dukes against the Eagles and had a tackle. Ayamel came off the bench and had a tackle.

- Dukes defensive end Mike Greene played well in his first game since transitioning to the position from defensive tackle, Cignetti said.

“You could hear the pads cracking a few times out there,” Cignetti said. “And they couldn’t block him.”

Greene had five tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack on Saturday.

- This Saturday’s opponent is Robert Morris and the Colonials are now a member of the Big South after leaving the NEC.

Cignetti said Robert Morris has improved since its 2018 trip to Harrisonburg when the Dukes routed the Colonials, 73-7.

“This is not the same outfit in any way, shape or form that came in here [three] years ago,” Cignetti said. “This is a legitimate football team.”

He said RMU coach Bernard Clark has upgraded the level of recruiting at the school.

- JMU is No. 2 in the first Stats Perform FCS Top 25 of the season.



- Not that there was much competition since only one other Colonial Athletic Association squad played this past weekend, but three JMU players earned weekly awards from the conference on Monday.

Senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese was named CAA Offensive Player of the Week for his 116 rushing yards and touchdown in the Dukes’ win over Morehead State.

Senior kicker Ethan Ratke, who converted seven PATs and a field goal, was named CAA Special Teams Player of the Week.

And finally freshman defensive end Mikail Kamara was named CAA Rookie of the Week for his three tackles and a sack in his first career start.