HARRISONBURG – The month of October brings James Madison three opponents the Dukes have had critical meetings with over the last few seasons.

JMU clinched its second-straight outright Colonial Athletic Association title last year against this Saturday’s opponent, Elon, and its first outright league crown the year before at Villanova, where the Dukes travel to on Oct. 13. After a bye week, JMU’s last game of this month, on Oct. 27, is a 2017 playoff rematch with Stony Brook. Last year, the Dukes eliminated the Seawolves from the FCS postseason in the second round.

All three familiar foes are in the STATS FCS Top 25 this week, and third-year JMU coach Mike Houston said the best approach is to take each opponent one at a time.

“There’s no doubt,” Houston said. “You can’t even look at a stretch.

“… Certainly in this league that’s what it’s going to be. Every single week you’ve got to put 100 percent of your focus on just that team right in front of you to even have a chance to win.”

Elon is 3-1 and has beaten Furman, Charleston Southern and New Hampshire by an average margin of 22 points.

“This is a team that top to bottom is a championship caliber football team,” Houston said. “So we’ve got our hands full this Saturday. We’re not looking one bit beyond that.”

When the Dukes played at Elon last season, a conference title and seeding for the FCS playoffs were on the line with the Phoenix still in play for both, but JMU used three rushing touchdowns from former quarterback Bryan Schor and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown from D’Angelo Amos to win, 31-3, easily.

“They return basically the entire roster that was playing for a conference championship in the final game of the year last year,” Houston said. “So it’s an experienced group. It’s a group with a lot of confidence.”

*****

- Houston said Elon running back Malcolm Summers and linebacker Warren Messer are standouts for the Phoenix. Summers didn’t play against JMU last year after suffering a season-ending hamstring injury, but has bounced back to run for 406 yards through Elon’s first four games. Messer leads Elon with 29 tackles.

- James Madison is tied (with Stony Brook) for the most defensive touchdowns in all of FCS with four. The Dukes have also scored twice on special teams. Houston said continuing to score in different phases as the team gets into the thick of conference play will be critical.

- Houston reiterated what he said Saturday about JMU’s 63-10 rout of Richmond, “I don’t think any of us expected the outcome to be what it was on Saturday. Those games traditionally have been last-possession, one-score separations.”

- Elon beat New Hampshire, 30-9, this past Saturday. UNH coach Sean McDonnell said the Phoenix have three characteristics consistent with winning football teams: “They stop the run, pressure the quarterback and they can run the football.”