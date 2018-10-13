VILLANOVA, Pa. – James Madison’s defense got a boost on Saturday.

The Dukes returned linebacker Landan Word and defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa to the starting lineup in their 37-0 road shutout of Villanova.

“It felt awesome to get back,” Atariwa said.

He missed the last two weeks with an undisclosed injury, and tallied four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack against the Wildcats.

“I healed pretty fast,” the 6-foot-3, 283-pounder said. “Faster than everyone expected and I expected to heal fast, so I was happy to be back out there.”

Word had yet to suit up this season after he sustained an upper-extremity injury in August training camp.

The junior had six tackles, a tackle for loss and recovered a fumble.

“Landan Word is one of our best players on the defensive side of the ball,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “It’s great to get him back, and Adeeb, he’s just a hard-nosed, tough, do-whatever-it-takes guy, and guys like that, you underestimate their value.”

- Including Atariwa, five James Madison defensive linemen each had a sack.

- Senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland forced a turnover for the fifth time this season when he sacked Villanova quarterback Adeyemi DaSilva and the ball came out late in the first half. The forced fumble led to a field goal and sent JMU into the locker room with a 16-0 halftime advantage. Moreland also blocked a kick for the sixth time in his career, when he blocked a punt in the opening quarter.

- JMU’s offense averaged only 4.3 yards per play, but scored on all five red-zone trips, with two touchdowns and three field goals. Houston said Villanova is one of the better defenses the Dukes will face all season, but that the offense “has to continue to work to find our groove.”

- Running back Marcus Marshall had a 2-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter. His five rushing touchdowns this season lead the team.

- Wide receiver Jake Brown made the most of his first career start, hauling in eight catches for 72 yards while filling in for Josh Sims, who missed the game with a concussion.

- Kicker Ethan Ratke has now converted 10 field-goal tries in a row since missing two in the first quarter against William & Mary last month. Ratke made three field goals on Saturday

- With JMU’s win, the Dukes have won four straight over Villanova and are now 16-11 all-time against the Wildcats. JMU has also captured 13 straight true road contests against FCS competition.