Saturday was just the latest party for James Madison in recent history against Richmond.

The 48-6 runaway victory for the Dukes marked their fourth straight win over the Spiders.

“It’s an instate rival,” JMU senior cornerback Rashad Robinson, a Richmond native and Hermitage High School alum, said afterward. “And at the end of the year, we always want to win the state and take that mindset. Richmond has always been a rival here and you never want to lose your rival.”

Robinson had seven tackles and two tackles for loss in the blowout that pushed the Dukes to a 19-18 advantage in the all-time series. It’s the first lead JMU has held in the series since a 5-4 advantage after taking the 1991 game 47-42.

“That’s why early in the week,” Robinson said, “we take that mindset of no matter what their record is, because it’s always a rival so it’s going to be a big game regardless. So it’s one of the goals we have – win the state – and we got that done tonight.”

The last two haven’t close in the series, though.

Between Saturday’s win and last year’s win for JMU at Richmond, the Dukes combined to outscore the Spiders 111 to 16.

*****

- The win for JMU also sent the Dukes to their 10th straight, which is now the second-longest streak in all of FCS behind North Dakota State’s 32-game winning streak.

- JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci’s 80-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Polk in the opening quarter was the longest pass of DiNucci’s career, longest reception of Polk’s career and longest passing play for JMU since 2014 when quarterback Vad Lee connected with wide receiver DeAndre’ Smith for a 93-yard touchdown, also against Richmond.

- Polk is now up to 920 receiving yards for the year, becoming the first JMU receiver to eclipse 900 yards since Earnest Payton (921) did it in 1998.

- Richmond coach Russ Huesman couldn’t stop raving about Polk during his post-game press conference. About Polk, Huesman said: “[Polk] is a great player, man. He can run. Our guy was in halfway decent shape (on the 80-yard touchdown), but Polk put it in second gear.”

- Fellow JMU wide receiver Riley Stapleton continues to climb the list for career receiving touchdowns at the school. Stapleton’s two touchdowns gave him 17 for his career, catapulting him past Gary Clark and into a tie for fourth all-time at the school with Daniel Brown.

- Dukes running back Percy Agyei-Obese continues to find the end zone. His second-quarter score gave him 13 rushing scores for the season and that’s tied for the fifth-most in a single season in school history. Former running back Khalid Abdullah had 13 rushing scores in 2015.

- Senior linebacker Dimitri Holloway bounced back strong after getting ejected for targeting last Saturday against New Hampshire. Holloway racked up 15 tackles, a fumble recovery, a tackle for loss and half a sack.

- JMU held Richmond to its lowest scoring output of the season. About the defensive performance, Holloway said: “I think communication was the main key. We harped on it all week and just knowing that as long as everybody was on the same page even if we were all wrong together, we’d be in the right defense. Just flying around, being fast and keeping our eyes in the right spot, those were the keys.”

- Scouts from the Senior Bowl, the Green Bay Packers and Calgary Stampeders (CFL) were in attendance on Saturday for JMU-Richmond.