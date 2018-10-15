HARRISONBURG – James Madison wasn’t fooled twice.

The Dukes’ second matchup versus a 3-3-5 stack defense went better than the first one.

“We went from not being on the same page all the time in protection against Elon,” third-year coach Mike Houston said, “to where I thought the running backs and line really worked together.”

In its 37-0 romp of Villanova this past Saturday, JMU rushed for 3.4 yards per carry, running back Trai Sharp carried 14 times for 62 yards and quarterback Ben DiNucci only took one sack.

The week before in a 27-24 loss to Elon, the Dukes averaged 2.6 yards per rush while no individual rusher had more than 33 yards and DiNucci was sacked five times.

Both the Wildcats and Phoenix use similar stack systems.

“Our kids and our coaching staff were both very bothered with our performance against Elon,” Houston said. “So I think there was a lot of determination that went into our preparation last week.”

Houston said it also helped his offense to face a stack in consecutive weeks after not seeing an odd-man front before last week’s meeting with Elon.



“We did see some new stunts Saturday that we did not see against Elon,” Houston said. “But I think we had some good in-game adjustments that [offensive line coach Steve] Shankweiler made after the first quarter. I think, overall, our kids just played a much cleaner game up front this week against the stack than they did against Elon.”

Houston said running back Marcus Marshall, who carried the ball only four times, aided the unit by blocking well for DiNucci.

“[Marshall] did a great job in protection,” Houston said.

Both Marshall and DiNucci had rushing touchdowns against the Wildcats.



As the Dukes enter their bye week, Houston wants his offense to build on the positive from this past Saturday.

“I think we’ve got to continue to improve our run fundamentals,” Houston said. “Continue to improve with our assignments and really just get back to a good, physical run game, which has kind have been our trademark for the first two years.”

*****

- JMU will try to take advantage of the extra time it has to prep for Stony Brook. The Seawolves play this Saturday against Rhode Island while the Dukes are off. Houston said, “Stony Brook may be the best team we play all year outside of N.C. State.” JMU knocked off Stony Brook in the 2017 postseason.

- Houston said his defensive players did a much better job keeping gap integrity against Villanova as opposed to the loss to Elon. That helped the Dukes rack up 13 tackles for loss and six sacks in the win over the Wildcats.

- JMU sophomore D’Angelo Amos was named CAA Special Teams Player of the Week by the league on Monday for his two punt return touchdowns in the Dukes’ 37-0 win at Villanova.