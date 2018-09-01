RALEIGH, N.C. – Ben DiNucci’s dual-threat ability was on display.

“He can extend the play a lot, just like Bryan [Schor] could,” junior wide receiver Riley Stapleton said.

Stapleton said playing with James Madison’s new quarterback, DiNucci, is similar to playing with previous Dukes starter Bryan Schor.

In his JMU debut, DiNucci, completed his first 15 throws and 23-of-27 passes overall for 197 yards and a touchdown during the Dukes’ season-opening loss at N.C. State on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. DiNucci also led the Dukes with 79 rushing yards.

DiNucci beat out fellow junior Cole Johnson for the team’s starting job.

“He came out and played exactly the way he has in practice,” JMU coach Mike Houston said of DiNucci. “I thought his composure was really good.”

Before transferring to JMU in January, he started six games last season at Pittsburgh. DiNucci said he found out this past Monday that he’d get the start for the Dukes.

DiNucci connected with eight different receivers, including Stapleton nine times for 88 yards and a touchdown. The quarterback said it was part of the game plan to get as many receivers involved as possible.

“We were trying to keep guys as fresh as possible going into today,” DiNucci said. “And it’s exciting for me to see guys going out there and making plays.”

DiNucci added when he has success in the running game, it helps him spread out the defense in the passing game.

Houston agreed.

“It’s huge,” Houston said. “Even on the zone-run game you have to honor him. Even the eight-yard, nine-yard runs on the keepers, as a defense that adds a whole different element in there.

“The quarterback scramble, when they really started pressuring him, that really hurt them.”

*****

- A number of players for JMU made their first college start on Saturday: wide receiver Josh Sims, wide receiver Kyndel Dean, defensive tackle Mike Greene, defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa, defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, defensive end John Daka, linebacker KeShaun Moore, safety D’Angelo Amos, safety Adam Smith, nickel cornerback Wayne Davis and cornerback Taurus Carroll.

- Junior linebacker Dimitri Holloway forced a fumble in the opening quarter. It was the second forced fumble of his career. Holloway said throughout preparation for the Wolfpack, defensive coordinator Bob Trott told him to be ready for the screen pass – the same play he knocked the ball loose from N.C. State running back Tyler Baker-Williams.

- It was Holloway’s first game back after missing all but the opener last year with a foot injury. Holloway said, “It was great to just get back out there.”

- Holloway said the biggest improvement defensive players need to make ahead of next week’s contest at Norfolk State is to look in the right place. “Our eyes, that’s the big thing that got us today,” the linebacker said. “Certainly big plays they got us on were because our eyes … you can’t get caught up in the mess that they do behind the line of scrimmage.”

- N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley threw for 309 yards and two scores. “Smart quarterback,” Holloway said. “You can tell he wants to get the ball out fast. He knows the defense and you can tell he’s an experienced quarterback.”