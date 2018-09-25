HARRISONBURG – If you have a ticket, be in your seat before kickoff.

“That’s going to be one of the critical matchups,” James Madison coach Mike Houston said.

JMU covers kicks well and rival Richmond returns kicks with equal success. The Dukes and Spiders meet at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Robins Stadium.

Through four weeks of the season, Richmond leads the Colonial Athletic Association and is 10th nationally while averaging 28.1 yards per kick return. JMU tops the CAA and is eighth in FCS while limiting opponents to 13.8 yards per kick return.

Spiders senior Dejon Brissett already has a kickoff return for a touchdown this season.

“They’ve got a really good player back there that’s returning it,” Houston said. “Brissett is probably one of the most dynamic playmakers in the CAA.”

Brissett missed Richmond’s game this past Saturday at Stony Brook with an ankle injury and is questionable for this week even though Houston said he expects Brissett to play.

If Brissett can’t go, Richmond could use running back Aaron Dykes or wide receiver Cortrelle Simpson to catch kicks. Dykes had a 34-yard return against the Seawolves.

“We’re going to be challenged in our kick coverage,” Houston said. “Our ability to contain their return guys and our ability to give them the field position that gives us an advantage.

“Certainly they used that in the St. Francis game. Brissett had a touchdown return and had another one across the 50. Those are huge plays in that game and they rely on that to give them a jumpstart also, so it’ll be a real challenge for both of us to see which one of us can perform at a high level in that matchup.”

*****

- Houston called Brissett, Simpson and Tyler Wilkins, “three receivers that are three of the very best not only in our conference, but at the FCS level.” Wilkins had 12 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown against JMU last season.

- Houston has faced Richmond coach Russ Huesman not only last season, but when Houston was at The Citadel and Huesman was at Chattanooga. Houston said he knows Huesman will have the Spiders prepared to play physical on both offensive and defensive lines against the Dukes.

- JMU’s six interceptions rank seventh in FCS, and the three returned for touchdowns are tied for first nationally (with Stony Brook). Houston said his secondary knows a key factor for it having success in coverage is the pressure provided on the quarterback by the defensive front. The third-year coach added those two units have worked in unison to aid the defense this season.

- Junior defensive end John Daka leads the team with seven quarterback hurries. No other player on the team has more than one. Houston said he’s witnessed Daka mature as a player with the biggest jump coming in the spring when Daka dedicated himself to working in the weight room with strength coach John Williams and buying into whatever defensive line coach Jeff Hanson is teaching.