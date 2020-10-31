DukesofJMU - FIELD NOTES: DiNucci's Start, Exposure Will Help In Recruiting

The next time James Madison is closing in on a commitment from a quarterback prospect, Dukes coaches will have something to tell the young signal-caller they couldn’t have said before to seal the deal.

Former JMU standout Ben DiNucci is set to become the first quarterback from the school to ever start a game in the NFL when he does so Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

“Whether it helps tomorrow or with the 2022 class or the 2023 class,” second-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said, “it helps.”

Dukes offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shane Montgomery said: “Obviously, JMU has a number of guys who are either playing in the NFL or who have played, so people know that. But to have a quarterback starting on Sunday Night Football as a rookie is going to help us when not everyone can say, ‘We’ve got a rookie starting in the NFL.’”

On top of the number of times the terms, ‘JMU, James Madison,’ and ‘Dukes’ will be mentioned as it relates to DiNucci during the Sunday Night Football broadcast on NBC, the network’s pregame show Football Night in America is planning to show clips highlighting DiNucci’s college days with the Dukes.

“Everyone is going to hear about the JMU brand and hopefully Ben can play really well,” Cignetti said.

Under the tutelage of Cignetti and Montgomery, DiNucci thrived during his senior season last fall. He threw for 3,441 yards, rushed for 569 yards and combined for 36 total touchdowns compared to only six interceptions while earning Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year honors and guiding JMU in its run to the FCS national championship game.

“Kids have aspirations of going to the next level,” Montgomery said, “so when they’re looking at schools I’m sure they look at certain schools because they feel like no matter what position it is, that the school can get them to the NFL. But to say that we have a guy that’s a starting quarterback in the NFL this week, it will open up some kids’ eyes and help them realize that, ‘It doesn’t really matter where I go, I can fulfill my dreams and if I have a chance to play at the next level, I can do it at James Madison.’”

Cignetti said this is just another positive for JMU and noted former coaches Mickey Matthews, Everett Withers and Mike Houston as well as athletic director Jeff Bourne who have all played a part in growing the program into what it is now.

“This JMU brand is strong,” Cignetti said. “One of the strongest brands in America, especially at this level. It’s one of the top two, if not the strongest, and people across the country recognize that.”

*****

- Cignetti said Saturday’s scrimmage was competitive between the offense and the defense. One standout in the scrimmage, according to Cignetti, was freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells. “I like the way Antwane Wells has stepped up at outside wide receiver,” Cignetti said, “consistently making plays and I think he can help us in the spring.”

- Cignetti said if the JMU had to play a game today, Wells, Duke transfer wide receiver Scott Bracey and junior wide receiver Kyndel Dean would alternate in the two outside receiver spots. Bracey and Dean can play on the left and right sides, and Wells knows the left side.

- The quarterback competition is even to this point between fifth-year senior Cole Johnson and fourth-year junior Gage Moloney, Cignetti said.

- Cignetti said he limited senior right tackle Liam Fornadel and senior defensive tackle Mike Greene in the scrimmage in order to get a look at some younger, less experienced personnel.

- It sounds like there’s a position battle at center between senior J.T. Timming and Connecticut transfer Stanley Hubbard. Cignetti said they’re both playing well.

- With injures to defensive end Isaac Ukwu and linebacker Taurus Jones, JMU will need others to rise up the depth chart at those positions. Cignetti said there is depth at linebacker, noting senior Kelvin Azanama, junior Mateo Jackson and freshman Julio Ayamel. Jackson is down 10 pounds and running well, Cignetti said. Other defensive ends who could see increased reps are Minnesota transfer Abi N-Okonji and sophomores Antonio Colclough and Jalen Green.