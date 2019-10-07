HARRISONBURG – Ben DiNucci is making wise decisions and freelancing for positive gains when necessary.

“Right now that’s why we’re as productive offensively as we are,” James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference about his quarterback, DiNucci.

The senior signal-caller ran six times for a first down and opened the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run on a scramble during the Dukes’ 45-38 win in overtime at Stony Brook on Saturday.

DiNucci was the team’s third-leading rusher in the game with 80 yards and the score to go along with his 218 passing yards and a touchdown.

“A lot of his runs are passes where he’s scrambling for first downs,” Cignetti said. “There’s not many called quarterback runs really in the offense. There are some runs where he can pull the ball and read the end man on the line of scrimmage, so Ben’s making a lot of plays. And he’s keeping us out of negative plays for the most part.”

And it’s nothing new for DiNucci, who had picked up 11 first downs with his feet this season entering Saturday’s contest at Stony Brook.

“When you put the tape on and he’ll be the first to tell you, there’s a lot of improvement yet that can be made,” Cignetti said, “and that’s the goal and the focus. You’re always trying to sort of play the perfect game and I still think there’s room for improvement, but there’s no doubt about it that Ben has done a great job with his legs and bailed us out of some situations.”

*****

- Cignetti said he isn’t concerned about his team being ready for this Saturday’s meeting with Villanova after an emotional win at Stony Brook. “I don’t think it’s going to be a problem, because we’re coming back home,” Cignetti said. “Last week, in my mind was the trap game because we had gone to Chattanooga and it was really hot. We had gone to Elon and obviously our guys were geared up for that one. It was really hot. Then it was really hot at practice and this Stony Brook game I was really concerned going in because they’re a really good football team and proved to be.”

- Cignetti credited JMU’s uptick in sacks the past few weeks to the talent of the Dukes’ defensive line. JMU followed up its five sacks against Elon with five against Stony Brook.

- The first-year coach said Villanova coach Mark Ferrante has done a good job of revitalizing the Wildcats program after a few down seasons. Cignetti said Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith, a Campbell transfer, is playing great.

- Ferrante said JMU’s offensive attack is so dangerous because of the balance. He said it’s difficult to defend the run and the pass because the Dukes can do each efficiently.

- Villanova running back Justin Covington exited the Wildcats’ win over William & Mary on Saturday with a lower leg injury. Ferrante said Covington would be evaluated Monday or Tuesday and have a better idea of what Covington’s status is later in the week.