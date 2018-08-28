FIELD NOTES: Davis To The Nickel
HARRISONBURG – He competed to play strong safety through most of training camp, but Wayne Davis will start elsewhere on Saturday when James Madison opens at N.C. State.
Davis, an Ohio State transfer, is listed on the Dukes’ depth chart as one of three starting linebackers.
Third-year coach Mike Houston said Davis will play outside backer and nickel cornerback against the Wolfpack.
“We feel like he’s one of our best 11,” Houston said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “We want to find a way to get him on the field, so that’s what we’re trying to do right there, playing the nickel.
“We think he can be a down-in and down-out player to where you don’t have to sub him just in nickel situations, but you can play him against 21- and 12-personnel groupings.”
Senior Curtis Oliver, who has thrived at nickel cornerback in each of the last two seasons, isn’t on the depth chart. Oliver was in and out of practice during the final week of camp while dealing with an injury.
Davis took reps at the position in his place.
“I think [Davis] can play corner, he can play safety, he can play rover, he can play bandit,” Houston said. “He’s a real competitor and a headsy football player, so I’m glad we’ve got him on our roster.”
*****
- JMU didn’t designate a starting quarterback on its depth chart, as there is an ‘or’ between Ben DiNucci and Cole Johnson.
- Here’s the team’s depth chart in full.
- According to the coach, DiNucci and Johnson have handled the pressure of competition well as it has extended into game week. “Both are quality enough to be our starter,” Houston said.
- Running backs Marcus Marshall, Cardon Johnson and Trai Sharp all have ‘or’ next to their names. Houston said each of them will play and if one of them has the “hot hand” that the staff would stick with that back.
- Houston said there are two true freshmen – linebacker Mateo Jackson and wide receiver Devin Ravenel – that will play in Saturday’s contest. Ravenel is listed behind Riley Stapleton and Houston said, “We expect [Jackson] to be a solid player for us this year.” Freshman defensive tackle Drew Painter is also listed on the two-deep behind Adeeb Atariwa.
- The kicking competition has cleared up. Sophomore Ethan Ratke is as the No. 1 place kicker and senior Tyler Gray is listed as the No. 1 kickoff specialist.
- As difficult of a challenge it is to open with N.C. State, Houston said the game is also good for recruiting. It gives the Dukes, who have players and coaches with ties to the Tar Heel State, visibility in Raleigh. Currently, JMU has two verbal commitments from the state of North Carolina – Shelby cornerback Dorian Davis and Terry Sanford offensive lineman Tanner Morris.