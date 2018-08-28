HARRISONBURG – He competed to play strong safety through most of training camp, but Wayne Davis will start elsewhere on Saturday when James Madison opens at N.C. State.

Davis, an Ohio State transfer, is listed on the Dukes’ depth chart as one of three starting linebackers.

Third-year coach Mike Houston said Davis will play outside backer and nickel cornerback against the Wolfpack.

“We feel like he’s one of our best 11,” Houston said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “We want to find a way to get him on the field, so that’s what we’re trying to do right there, playing the nickel.

“We think he can be a down-in and down-out player to where you don’t have to sub him just in nickel situations, but you can play him against 21- and 12-personnel groupings.”

Senior Curtis Oliver, who has thrived at nickel cornerback in each of the last two seasons, isn’t on the depth chart. Oliver was in and out of practice during the final week of camp while dealing with an injury.

Davis took reps at the position in his place.

“I think [Davis] can play corner, he can play safety, he can play rover, he can play bandit,” Houston said. “He’s a real competitor and a headsy football player, so I’m glad we’ve got him on our roster.”

*****

- JMU didn’t designate a starting quarterback on its depth chart, as there is an ‘or’ between Ben DiNucci and Cole Johnson.

- Here’s the team’s depth chart in full.