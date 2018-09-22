HARRISONBURG – There was always a defensive lineman in William & Mary’s backfield.

“They can wear you down with that,” Tribe coach Jimmye Laycock said.

James Madison used seven players in rotation across the front throughout its 51-0 shutout win over William & Mary on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Defensive end Darrious Carter’s return from suspension gave the Dukes three former FBS players coming off the bench to play on the defensive line. In 2017, the Dukes used just one defensive lineman off the bench – Ron’Dell Carter, who’s now a starter – regularly.

Ron’Dell Carter as well as starters defensive end John Daka, defensive tackle Mike Greene and defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa anchored the unit to hold the Tribe to 55 rushing yards.

Darrious Carter along with fellow reserves defensive end Matt Terrell and defensive tackle Paris Black provided a boost making it almost impossible for William & Mary’s offensive line to remain as fresh as the Dukes’ defensive line.

Those seven combined for 14 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and three quarterback hurries. Ron’Dell Carter and Terrell each had individual sacks while Daka and Black combined for one.

“That’s probably the strength of our defense right now,” JMU coach Mike Houston said of his defensive line.

Said Laycock, “Having the depth that they have on their defensive line really is a big plus for them.”

*****

- With the win, JMU extended its conference-winning streak to 19 victories (and 21 when including playoff victories over Stony Brook last year and New Hampshire the year before).

- The Dukes have also won seven in a row against schools from Virginia and 19 straight contests at Bridgeforth Stadium. Houston hasn’t lost a home game as coach at JMU.

- Terrell’s sack was his first as a Duke. He had three sacks last year at Garden City Community College and half a sack in his freshman season at Virginia.

- JMU scored two defensive touchdowns on Saturday – a 56-yard interception return for Jimmy Moreland and a 24-yard interception return for Bryce Maginley – giving the team three for the season.

- Houston said he thought the defensive line and offensive line played well against William & Mary, which is a product of how the two units competed against each other during the offseason. “I’ve been a firm believer everywhere I’ve been that if you want to be good on the defensive side of the football, you better have a hard-nosed offensive line,” Houston said. “We do have a hard-nosed offensive line and they developed those defensive players. You develop that toughness and intensity in spring practice and in fall camp.”

- Although the final score was lopsided, the game was tight throughout the first half. JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci threw his first interception of the season and kicker Ethan Ratke missed two field goals during the opening 30 minutes. Of the sloppy play Houston said, “It’s probably rare that you win 51-0 and that you’re not completely satisfied with the way you executed on the day.”

- DiNucci finished completing 17-of-23 throws for 160 yards and two touchdowns, and Ratke made his next three field-goal tries.

- The longest play JMU gave up was a 27-yard run for Tyler Crist on a fake punt.

- Dukes linebacker Dimitri Holloway said the defense and the team brought an extra edge on Saturday since it marked the start of CAA play.