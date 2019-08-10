HARRISONBURG – There aren’t many ongoing position battles during this training camp for James Madison.

But the one for the right to start opposite of senior Rashad Robinson at cornerback is evolving.

“We’re really looking for the other guy,” first-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said after his team’s scrimmage on Saturday. “There’s good competition there.”

Cignetti said redshirt freshman cornerback Willie Drew had an interception return for a touchdown during the scrimmage and that there are a few players vying for the starting role.

“Wesley McCormick has been out there and got a lot of reps, and has the inside track,” Cignetti said. “I wish we could keep [Charles] Tutt on the field more consistently. There are too many little this or that or what have you. You don’t get better if you’re not on the field. And then there are young players in there competing, too, so we’ll be all right.”

McCormick, a junior, made three starts at cornerback last year and has played in 27 games over the past two seasons. Tutt, a fifth-year senior, has fought injuries throughout his career, but started four times last year and recorded first-career interception in JMU’s first-round playoff win over Delaware. Drew was a Virginia High School League Class 4A All-Region defensive back in his senior year at Smithfield High School.

*****

- Of the scrimmage Cignetti said, “The offense made a lot of plays. One side wins and one side loses, so when the offense wins, you’re pissed at the defense and vice versa.” The scrimmage portion of practice was closed to the media.

- Cignetti said quarterback Ben DiNucci and wide receiver Kyndel Dean both had strong performances during the scrimmage.

- DiNucci continues to perform well, but Cignetti pointed out quarterback Cole Johnson had a run of strong practices during the middle of the week this past week.

- Not all parts of the offensive system or defensive system have been installed yet, Cignetti said. “I would say we’re about 70 percent there,” he said. “Even with our situations. We haven’t gotten to goal line yet, one minute and some other things in offense and defense. We still have some stuff to put in.”

- A pair of scouts from the Seattle Seahawks were at practice on Saturday. So far six teams – Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Philadelphia and Seattle – have scouted the Dukes since training camp practices started on Aug. 2. Cignetti said, “We welcome them.” He also said during his two years as coach at Elon, he made it a point to get scouts on campus. Prior to his arrival, Elon didn’t have any scout visit for three years. He said he had all 32 NFL franchises visit Elon in each season he was there. JMU has regularly had scouts visit training camp practices over the past few seasons.