HARRISONBURG – Dan Hunt knows James Madison has drastically changed since the last time he coached against the Dukes.

Since Colgate defeated JMU, 44-38, in the 2015 postseason, Mike Houston replaced Everett Withers as coach in Harrisonburg and guided the program to consecutive appearances in the FCS national championship game over the last two seasons.

“The two biggest differences you see on that team is defense and special teams,” Hunt, the fifth-year Colgate coach, said over the phone on Tuesday. No. 8-seed Colgate hosts JMU in the second round of the FCS playoffs this Saturday at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, N.Y.

The Dukes have recorded two shutouts this season and held Delaware to a pair of field goals this past Saturday while sacking Blue Hens quarterback Pat Kehoe five times during a 20-6 win in the opening round of the tournament.

“I’m glad we played Army last because we’re going up against the same caliber of defense,” Hunt said. “To me that’s the biggest difference I’ve seen in them.

“They’re playing unbelievable defense and their special teams can change games, and they’ve always been a great offense and that really hasn’t changed. The last time we played it was [44-38] and I don’t expect that this game. It’s going to be a totally different feel. It’s going to be a totally different type of game.”

Colgate boasts the nation’s top scoring defense, yielding only 5.7 points per game.

*****

- During his weekly press conference, JMU coach Mike Houston said he’s heard more from former JMU players that have graduated in the past two years about the 2015 Colgate game than his current players have discussed it.



- Colgate’s defense isn’t the only reason the Raiders finished the regular season at 9-1 and with the No. 8 overall seed, according to Houston. Houston pointed how tricky Colgate’s option offense can be to slow down. Houston’s teams ran the triple option when he was coach at The Citadel. “They don’t play that dissimilar from how we played at The Citadel,” Houston said. “It’s an option-style offense with a quarterback-running back as opposed to the flexbone that we played with, but still a lot of the stuff is similar from the fundamental standpoint of what they’re trying to do and how they’re trying to do it.”

- Houston said his players understand the difference between games during the regular season and games during the postseason well. Even though Delaware is a league rival, Houston said, “Last week’s game was a CAA opponent, but it felt different than the regular-season league games.”