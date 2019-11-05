The philosophy isn’t complicated.

“Truthfully I’m like, ‘Tell me who we’re going to play and let’s line up and play,’” first-year James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference.

In the past two weeks, the Dukes have scheduled future games with Big Sky member Weber State, which is currently ranked No. 3 in the STATS FCS Top 25, as well as FBS Virginia Tech of the ACC.

JMU will play in Ogden, Utah at Weber State in 2021 and then the Wildcats will make the return trip to Harrisonburg to complete the home-and-home series in 2022. Virginia Tech will host the Dukes in Blacksburg in 2025, which will mark 15 years since the two schools last squared off.

Cignetti said he believes both opponents generate attractive matchups for JMU.

“It’s a challenge sometimes to get FBS games and it has been,” Cignetti said. “So Weber [State] gets plugged in as a quality FCS opponent, ranked in the top five of the country right now and had a great game in the playoffs here a couple of years ago.

“And then it’s good to see an instate school like Virginia Tech back on the schedule. It helps with the fan base and recruiting, so it creates a lot of excitement and we want to play those games. We’d love to play Virginia Tech and Virginia as FBS games.”

Other future FBS opponents for JMU include North Carolina next season and Louisville for 2022. There is no FBS opponent on the Dukes' slate for 2021.

“Like [JMU athletic director] Jeff Bourne told me before I was hired,” Cignetti said, “the biggest challenge here is scheduling because people don’t want to play you.

“Not a lot of people want to play us and the CAA is a challenging league. You’ve got to be ready to go every week, but playing a team like Weber [State] will be good because they have name recognition and it will be top-notch competition early in the season.”

*****

- Cignetti said the Dukes’ bye-week practices were a little bit shorter and lighter than typical practices, but included fundamental work that he felt needed to happen in order to stay sharp. “We played nine straight games and that takes a toll on you,” Cignetti said.

- About New Hampshire, Cignetti said the JMU coaching staff wanted to watch the Wildcats’ game against Villanova this past Saturday – a 28-20 win for UNH – before going into a full prep for UNH.

- UNH freshman quarterback Max Brosmer threw three touchdown passes in his team’s win over Villanova. Cignetti pointed out that Brosmer was 10-of-10 in the second half to lead the comeback victory. “For a freshman to walk in there and do what he’s doing, it really says a lot about the guy,” the Dukes coach added.

- New Hampshire’s defense is fourth nationally and leads the CAA with 13 interceptions this season. UNH interim coach Ricky Santos said his secondary uses a lot of veterans that, “understand that the moment isn’t too big for them and that have played a lot of meaningful football” for the Wildcats.

- About the Dukes, Santos said: “They have no weaknesses.”