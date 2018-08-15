FIELD NOTES: Cheatham Takes Charge
HARRISONBURG – Even though Clayton Cheatham is only a sophomore, he’s being asked to take charge of his position group.
“It’s guys that I came in with and we’ve all been together,” the James Madison tight end said Wednesday after the team’s practice. “But it’s a fairly young room with both the inside receivers and the tight ends, so I’m trying to take a leadership role in the room and bring the young guys who just got here along.”
The tight end spot is most likely the thinnest position group on the roster.
Cheatham, who had eight catches for 137 yards and four touchdowns in 2017, is taking all the first-team reps at tight end.
Junior Nick Carlton is still working to get back from a knee injury he suffered last October.
“We don’t know the exact timeline for his return right now,” Dukes coach Mike Houston said of Carlton. “We could have him for the opener, but we may not. We’ll see, but we’re pleased with the progress he’s made over the last two weeks.”
Behind Cheatham are walk-ons sophomore Zach Polglase, a Spotswood grad, and freshman Jesse Layne, a Broadway product. Junior Mack Cullen has missed recent practices and Slippery Rock transfer Dylan Stapleton has to sit out this year due to NCAA rules.
“I’m taking a lot of reps,” Cheatham said. “But it’s been good for me because it’s what I need. I need those reps to get me experience because I’m going to be taking a lot of reps on Saturdays.”
JMU TE Clayton Cheatham says his training camp focus is "to beat the grind." pic.twitter.com/295oSn3BmO— Greg Madia (@Madia_DNRSports) August 15, 2018
Offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said Cheatham keeps raising his level of play.
“I think he’s come back stronger and more focused,” Kirkpatrick said. “His blocking has definitely improved not only compared to last fall, but the spring as well.
“We got to keep working though because that tight end position is really hard. You’ve got to block like a lineman, catch balls and run routes like a receiver and that’s why it’s so hard to find those guys. They’re very rare and make lots of money at the next level if they can do all that, and [Cheatham] has that ability.”
*****
- Cheatham said both quarterbacks Ben DiNucci and Cole Johnson are playing well and that whoever wins the starting job won’t have a problem leading the offense.
- Senior running back Marcus Marshall said he’s to the point where he plays without any hesitation in the Dukes’ offense. It took him time to learn the system last year after transferring from Georgia Tech, but that a goal of his entering training camp was to just play faster.
- Marshall ripped off a long run during the team period on Wednesday. Marshall, Cardon Johnson, Trai Sharp and Jawon Hamilton have shared reps throughout training camp.
- Junior linebacker Dimitri Holloway is in a similar position to Cheatham as he is tasked with leading an inexperienced position group. Redshirt freshmen Keshaun Moore and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey as well as true freshman Mateo Jackson are in the mix for playing time. Holloway said he’s enjoyed it though.
- Holloway missed all but one game last year with a foot injury. On Wednesday he said, “I’m completely healthy and it’s the best I’ve felt in two years.”