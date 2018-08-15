HARRISONBURG – Even though Clayton Cheatham is only a sophomore, he’s being asked to take charge of his position group.

“It’s guys that I came in with and we’ve all been together,” the James Madison tight end said Wednesday after the team’s practice. “But it’s a fairly young room with both the inside receivers and the tight ends, so I’m trying to take a leadership role in the room and bring the young guys who just got here along.”

The tight end spot is most likely the thinnest position group on the roster.

Cheatham, who had eight catches for 137 yards and four touchdowns in 2017, is taking all the first-team reps at tight end.

Junior Nick Carlton is still working to get back from a knee injury he suffered last October.

“We don’t know the exact timeline for his return right now,” Dukes coach Mike Houston said of Carlton. “We could have him for the opener, but we may not. We’ll see, but we’re pleased with the progress he’s made over the last two weeks.”

Behind Cheatham are walk-ons sophomore Zach Polglase, a Spotswood grad, and freshman Jesse Layne, a Broadway product. Junior Mack Cullen has missed recent practices and Slippery Rock transfer Dylan Stapleton has to sit out this year due to NCAA rules.

“I’m taking a lot of reps,” Cheatham said. “But it’s been good for me because it’s what I need. I need those reps to get me experience because I’m going to be taking a lot of reps on Saturdays.”