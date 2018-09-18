HARRISONBURG – Darrious Carter’s suspension is over.

Third-year James Madison coach Mike Houston said Carter will return to the field this Saturday when the Dukes open their Colonial Athletic Association slate against William & Mary at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“Glad to have Darrious back,” Houston said. “He’s been practicing with us, so certainly he’s going to add solid depth to us.”

Carter, a senior defensive end, was suspended for undisclosed reasons for the first three games of the season after a standout junior year.

In 2017, he was an All-CAA third-team choice with 54 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. His 14 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles were the third most for any player in the CAA.

Carter is listed second on the depth chart behind junior John Daka, who started the first three games in Carter’s absence.

Daka and fellow junior starter Ron’Dell Carter have combined for 21 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack.

“We are very pleased with the way Ron’Dell and John are both playing so it’ll be a rotation with Darrious and Matt Terrell,” Houston said. “Those four guys rotating at the two five-technique positions.”

*****

- The Dukes played for the first time in program history on a Thursday last week when they beat Robert Morris 73-7. It was out of necessity due to Hurricane Florence pushing the contest up, but Houston said he’d be open to playing on Thursdays in the future. “It was great last week,” Houston said. “And something certainly I’d be an advocate for maybe once a year for a matchup.” He added he shared his thoughts with administration, but he doesn’t know how other people on campus feel about the team hosting Thursday night games regularly.

- Houston said one luxury of playing this past Thursday was it allowed his team to get extra rest and for his staff to get a jump on game planning for William & Mary.

- Houston said William & Mary does a great job using play-action passes and quarterback-bootleg runs on offense. He said he thinks Tribe quarterback Shon Mitchell has improved from last season.

- William & Mary running back Albert Funderburke missed some of last year after suffering a season-ending injury in 2016, but has returned to carry the ball 25 times for 80 yards in the Tribe’s first two games against Bucknell and Virginia Tech this season. Houston said he thinks Funderburke looks as healthy as he’s been over the past couple of seasons.