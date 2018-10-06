HARRISONBURG – Until Saturday, the Colonial Athletic Association was James Madison’s to lose.

But No. 10 Elon’s 27-24 upset win over the No. 2 Dukes has given life to rest of the contenders in the conference. JMU was the outright CAA champion in each of the past two seasons and had won 22 straight over CAA foes ahead of its loss to the Phoenix.

“It counts as one win, but you get recognition because of who you beat,” Elon coach Curt Cignetti said.

The Phoenix finished as the runner-up to the Dukes last season, but now control their fate having knocked off the overwhelming favorite. Rhode Island, Maine and Towson haven’t lost in league play yet either.

“Everybody knows what this league is,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “Maybe some of our real young players thought we didn’t know what we were talking about, but you better be ready to play every single week in this league.

“We’ve had a lot of ball games just like that where we found a way to win and we didn’t today, so whatever those reasons are that we didn’t win the ballgame, the past couple of years we’ve made the plays late there to win it. So it’s a reminder that in this league you’re going to get everybody’s best every single week.”

*****

- JMU gave up 498 total yards to Elon, the most the Dukes’ defense has yielded since their 56-28 loss to North Carolina in 2016. The Tar Heels had 635 yards of offense.

- Elon running back Malcolm Summers’ 186 yards rushing was the most an opposing player has had against the Dukes since Villanova’s Zach Bednarczyk rushed for 157 in 2015.

- Houston said Summers “was a difference all day long.”

- Summers said Elon’s locker room was emotional afterward since it was a huge win for the Phoenix.

- Elon tallied five sacks of JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci. Houston said Elon’s 3-3-5 caused problems for the Dukes’ offensive line throughout the game. “That’s their deal with that defensive scheme,” Houston said. “We talked about it all week. They’re going to have an exotic blitz pattern and they certainly did. They’re bringing four or five to a side. It’s going to be high risk, high reward and I think you saw some of the reward there late.”

- JMU wide receiver Riley Stapleton had a team-best seven catches for 99 yards and a touchdown, but Stapleton absorbed the blame for a couple of drops afterward. He said, “I didn’t have my best game, one of my worst games in college.”