Garrett Groulx’s blocked field goal was three seasons in the making, and John Daka’s blocked punt was three days in the making.

Both blocked kicks from the James Madison defensive linemen helped the Dukes in their 66-21 playoff win against Monmouth on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“We had watched it on film and they had a hole right there,” Groulx, a redshirt sophomore defensive tackle, said afterward. “They had been shaky in that operation.”

Groulx’s blocked field goal came in the first start of his career and prevented Monmouth from adding three points and cutting JMU’s lead to only a two-touchdown advantage before halftime.

The only reason Groulx started was because junior defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa was suspended for the first half against the Hawks due the targeting penalty he incurred during the team’s regular-season finale at Rhode Island.

But Groulx, who arrived in Harrisonburg before the 2017 season having suffered a torn ACL as a senior at Davidson Day High School (Davidson, N.C.) and tore it again in the spring practice of 2018, said he was eager for the opportunity he worked so hard for.

“It was definitely a tough road,” Groulx said. “It was hard seeing the guys play because we’d been working so hard together, those guys that I had gotten close with. But our training staff did a great job and I was cleared right at six months, which is like the minimum time. So our training staff did a great job of getting me ready to get back and get on the field.”

He played in three games last year and has appeared in every game this season while filling a reserve role.

Daka, on the other hand, is a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association defensive end who normally doesn’t play on the punt-block team. He said he wasn’t added to the unit until this past Tuesday’s practice giving him Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to figure out how to block a punt.

His first-quarter blocked punt set the Dukes’ offense up with the start of a possession near midfield. They needed only five plays to take a 21-14 advantage.

“I guess they saw that pass-rushing wise it could correlate to punt block,” Daka said. “I know it was [defensive coordinator Corey] Hetherman’s recommendation, actually. So Coach Hetherman believes in me as a player and I just went out there because they believed in me as a player even after I messed up earlier in the week because I was rusty with my [punt-block] technique a little bit. So I’m happy it turned out to be a good moment.”

Daka said of the two special-teams highlights that Groulx’s is the better story, though.

“I say Groulx’s blocked field goal,” Daka said, “because at that point they could’ve put points on the board. And I know Garrett practices hard, and so it was great to see him get that recognition out there. It was cool to see the fans witness what we witness from Garrett every day. He’s a great player and I’m excited for that.”

Groulx, who had a tackle for loss, said he was thrilled to contribute in a positive way.

“The way those guys have played this year has been unbelievable,” Groulx said of his fellow defensive linemen. “We’ve got a lot of older guys in that room with Ron’Dell [Carter], Daka and Adeeb, so it’s been a great experience and I’m happy to be part of it.”

*****

- Daka, with two sacks, improved his season total to 14.5 sacks to set the single-season record at the school.

- Daka’s sacks came on back-to-back plays and he said he was so pumped up after the first one, he was unsure of whether or not he could do it again on the very next play.

- The win pushes JMU to 18-13 all-time in the postseason, and sends the Dukes to the FCS national quarterfinals for the third time in four seasons. They will host Northern Iowa for the two sides’ first ever meeting next weekend.

- Dukes senior wide receiver Brandon Polk became the second receiver in the history of the program to top 1,000 yards in a single season on his 49-yard touchdown reception in the opening quarter. Polk turned a screen pass into the long score. Polk is now up to 1,062 receiving yards for the year. Only David McLeod (1,207 yards in 1993) had done it before. Polk has also scored a touchdown in eight straight games.

- JMU senior wide receiver Riley Stapleton, who spoke for the media for the first time this season following the Dukes’ win over Monmouth, said, “It’s been a lot of ups and downs, but it’s been a really rewarding season.” Stapleton was suspended for the first three games of the year due to an off-the-field issue.

- JMU senior quarterback Ben DiNucci was adamant that his four-touchdown performance on Saturday should put to rest the five-interception game he had in the Dukes’ 2018 second-round loss at Colgate. “I’m kind of sick of hearing about it, honestly,” he said. “I’m not the same player as last year. We’re not the same team as last year.”

- About the Dukes, Monmouth quarterback Kenji Bahar said, “They’ve got a heck of a defense.” Before Saturday the Hawks hadn’t scored fewer than 40 points since Oct. 26 at Charleston Southern.

- JMU junior running back Percy Agyei-Obese had three rushing touchdowns on Saturday to push him to 18 for the season. That’s the third most any rusher at JMU has had in a single season behind Khalid Abdullah’s 22 in 2016 and Curtis Keaton’s 20 in 1999.

- JMU never punted on Saturday. Running back Jawon Hamilton, who also plays on the punt team as a gunner, said: “I told [punter] Harry [O'Kelly], ‘We’re going to keep you clean today. We’ll probably only need you for a few [punts] today.’ And he said, ‘How about none?”