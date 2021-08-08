FIELD NOTES: Backup QB Gig Up For Grabs

One of the key competitions during this preseason at James Madison isn’t for a starting job.

But Dukes coach Curt Cignetti understands the value of developing a trusted backup quarterback.

“Darn right it is [important],” Cignetti said with a grin. “You’re one play away from being the guy.”

There are a trio of contenders – redshirt junior Patrick Bentley, redshirt freshman Kyle Adams and freshman Billy Atkins – vying for the role to serve as starter Cole Johnson’s understudy, and Cignetti is giving all three a shot. He said he’d rotate second-team reps between Bentley, Adams and Atkins on a daily basis until someone separates from the group.

The process is similar to the way Cignetti handled battles for the starting quarterback job in each of the past two preseasons. Bentley took the No. 2-quarterback snaps on Friday during the Dukes’ first practice and Adams handled those duties on Saturday while Atkins is in line to do the same today when the team resumes drills.

They’re all working with first-year quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri.

Bentley has been in the program the longest, having transferred to JMU three seasons ago from Division II Alderson-Broaddus where he started three games. Adams was an All-State choice as a senior at West Lafayette High School in Indiana before appearing in one game for the Dukes this past spring during his first campaign with JMU. Atkins starred for Mount St. Joseph’s in Baltimore where he led the Gaels to a 2019 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association state title.

Cignetti said he’s looking for, “completions and no turnovers, command of the offense, and first downs which lead to touchdowns,” when evaluating the three for the backup gig.

- Recent roster pickups Jordan Swann and Lorenzo Bryant Jr. were necessary additions, according to Cignetti.

Swann, a cornerback and return man, played the last three seasons at Maine after beginning his career at Connecticut. Bryant started his career as a linebacker at Rhode Island, but ended up accumulating 977 rushing yards as a running back for the Rams.

“Latrele Palmer and Kaelon Black, we love both those guys a lot,” Cignetti said about the running back spot as it relates to bringing in Bryant. “But both have a history of injury and [Solomon] Vanhorse has been nicked up for the years he’s been here and Austin Douglas has pulled his hamstring. So, if you want to run the ball like we want to run the ball and hope to play 15 games, we got a guy who can honk it up between tackles.”

Cignetti said he got a favorable recommendation about Bryant from one of Bryant’s former running backs coaches, too.

For insight on Swann, Cignetti didn’t have to look outside of his own program. JMU defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and cornerbacks coach Matt Birkett, from their time in the same roles at Maine, knew Swann previously.

JMU starting cornerback Wesley McCormick, Cignetti said, had sports hernia surgery and won’t be available until later during the preseason, so the addition of Swann provides some insurance.

“Coach Hetherman and Coach Birkett coached him at Maine and are high on him,” Cignetti said. “He was out there and got good reviews.”

- Through two practices, JMU is using All-American Liam Fornadel at left tackle. So the first-team offense line – and it’s early in the preseason, so things could change – but the group from left to right is Fornadel, redshirt freshman Tyshawn Wyatt, sixth-year senior J.T. Timming, redshirt freshman Cole Potts and redshirt sophomore Nick Kidwell.

Cignetti said redshirt freshman tackle Tyler Stephens is also in the mix.

- On Saturday, a group working on catching punts consisted of Swann, Vanhorse, cornerback Jack Sroba and receiver Kris Thornton. Sroba was the Dukes’ primary punt returner this past spring.