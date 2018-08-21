HARRISONBURG – With the graduation of three multi-year starters, James Madison’s defensive front has a new look.

“We are establishing who we are,” sophomore defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa said. “We set our front. We are physical everyday. We come out to practice and we get after it.

“We’re excited and we have a lot of emotion and energy, so I think all of those round up to labeling who we are.”

Atariwa and fellow sophomore defensive tackle Mike Greene have taken most first-team snaps while stepping in for Simeyon Robinson and Cornell Urquhart. Wake Forest transfer Paris Black has earned some reps with the first group and will see action in a rotation with Atariwa and Greene.



Colonial Athletic Association 2017 Defensive Player of the Year and defensive end Andrew Ankrah is gone from the Dukes, too.



“We’re pretty deep,” Atariwa said. “We have a lot of talent at ends on each side.

“[Defensive line coach Jeff] Hanson makes sure that the inside guys know both positions, so if I have to go to the three-technique, I’d know how to play it on every snap, and the ends do the same thing and they alternate.

“And the thing about the interior guys is that we have some that know how to play both tackle positions and end pretty well.”

Defensive ends who will play are juniors Ron’Dell Carter, John Daka and Matt Terrell as well as senior Darrious Carter. Redshirt freshman Isaac Ukwu has been moved back to end even though he’s listed as a linebacker on the roster.

*****

- The Dukes spent time working punt and punt return during the first few periods of practice on Tuesday. Special teams have been an emphasis throughout training camp.

- JMU is 16 days into its camp now, and is starting to begin prep for its opener against N.C. State. In each of the last two days, the Dukes first- and second-team offenses and defenses have run against scout teams.