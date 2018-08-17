HARRISONBURG – The first time Harry O’Kelly faked a punt, he didn’t know the trouble it could have put James Madison in had it gone wrong.

“Probably wasn’t appropriate, but it worked out,” the Australian punter said reluctantly with a laugh Friday after the Dukes’ practice.

O’Kelly’s 9-yard run netted JMU a first down and extended a drive that lasted more than nine minutes in the third quarter of a Colonial Athletic Association against Delaware. It was just the fourth time O’Kelly competed in an American football game.

“I’ve got a better a feel for the game overall, so I understand what’s a dangerous situation,” O’Kelly said. “Last year I ran a fake off the 4-yardline at Delaware when we were only up seven points, but I probably didn’t know the game very well, so I just did it.”

O’Kelly had three successful fake punts last season and said he plans on keeping it part of repertoire for this season, but only if the situation truly calls for it like when he helped keep JMU’s championship dreams alive with a 24-yard fake late in the title game against North Dakota State.

He said he’s also worked hard to better his traditional punts during this training camp.

“The Australian way of punting, like the rugby punting, I’ve done that since I was three years old,” he said. “It’s really instinct, catch and boot the ball pretty quickly. And I’m always on the run, so I’m used to running and kicking the ball.

“The traditional way of punting, I work on that a lot more fundamentally. It’s a lot more fundamental.”