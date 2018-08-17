FIELD NOTES: A Better Understanding
HARRISONBURG – The first time Harry O’Kelly faked a punt, he didn’t know the trouble it could have put James Madison in had it gone wrong.
“Probably wasn’t appropriate, but it worked out,” the Australian punter said reluctantly with a laugh Friday after the Dukes’ practice.
O’Kelly’s 9-yard run netted JMU a first down and extended a drive that lasted more than nine minutes in the third quarter of a Colonial Athletic Association against Delaware. It was just the fourth time O’Kelly competed in an American football game.
“I’ve got a better a feel for the game overall, so I understand what’s a dangerous situation,” O’Kelly said. “Last year I ran a fake off the 4-yardline at Delaware when we were only up seven points, but I probably didn’t know the game very well, so I just did it.”
O’Kelly had three successful fake punts last season and said he plans on keeping it part of repertoire for this season, but only if the situation truly calls for it like when he helped keep JMU’s championship dreams alive with a 24-yard fake late in the title game against North Dakota State.
He said he’s also worked hard to better his traditional punts during this training camp.
“The Australian way of punting, like the rugby punting, I’ve done that since I was three years old,” he said. “It’s really instinct, catch and boot the ball pretty quickly. And I’m always on the run, so I’m used to running and kicking the ball.
“The traditional way of punting, I work on that a lot more fundamentally. It’s a lot more fundamental.”
JMU’s punt team adapts whether he punts on the run or kicks from the stationary position, he said.
“We’re a pretty important team out there on Saturday,” O’Kelly said. “So everyone knows their role and everyone has one job. And if everyone does their job out of the 11, we’re going to do a good job, so it’s looking pretty good so far.
“There’s a lot more work to do, but we’ve got another two weeks before the season kicks off and we’ll get there.”
*****
- Special teams coach Roy Tesh said kickers Ethan Ratke and Tyler Gray are really close friends off the field which has made for an interesting competition between the two for the place-kicker job.
- Friday’s practice wasn’t as physical as the rest of the week was. The Dukes have their second scrimmage on Saturday, so Friday’s session had special teams emphasis and walk-through elements.
- Redshirt freshman linebacker Keshaun Moore is starting to earn reps with the first-team defense alongside junior Dimitri Holloway.
- A scout from the Washington Redskins visited Dukes practice on Thursday. The Redskins are the 10th NFL team to stop by JMU since it opened training camp on Aug. 3. The Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks have already checked in during this camp.