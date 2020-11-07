DukesofJMU - FCS Sets Minimum-Game Threshold For Playoff Eligibility

On Friday, the NCAA announced FCS programs must play at least four regular-season games this spring to be considered for at-large selection into the postseason.

That’s half the maximum number of games teams are allowed to play in the non-traditional campaign, which was moved from the fall to the spring due to the coronavirus.

The four-game minimum was proposed by the FCS Championship Committee and adopted by the Division I Football Oversight Committee.

“Committee members believe that a minimum of four games should provide both maximum flexibility for teams,” according to a press release from the NCAA, “while also producing adequate win-loss results for the committee to compare them against other deserving teams that played more games.

“The committee felt that evaluations will be difficult enough with only four games played. Three or fewer games played would make those evaluations exponentially more problematic.”

James Madison is currently scheduled to play eight games come spring – six in the Colonial Athletic Association along with two out of conference contests – beginning Feb. 20 at Bridgeforth Stadium against Morehead State.

Eleven automatic qualifiers and five at-large choices will construct the 16-team postseason tournament field in the spring. That’s condensed from the usual 24 teams that make the FCS playoffs.