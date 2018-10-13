VILLANOVA, Pa. – No one should ever punt to D’Angelo Amos again.

The James Madison sophomore had two third-quarter punt returns go for touchdowns as the No. 6 Dukes handled Villanova, 37-0, in Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday at Villanova Stadium.

Amos is just the second player in school history, joining Gary Clark, to return two punts for scores in the same game.

“Once I got past that first field of guys,” Amos said is when he realized he had a chance to do it again. “I just got vertical, saw a lot of field, and I just followed the guys blocking for me.”

Amos’ 89-yard and 81-yard trips to the end zone came on consecutive possessions and within a 2-minute, 10-second span of each other.

He played his usual safety spot between the returns, and his legs looked like they were slowing on his second sprint for six, but as he pranced with a cut across the coverage team there was enough room to operate forward.

“Just a little bit [tired],” Amos said with a laugh. “But [strength coach] Big John [Williams] does a great job with training us throughout the summer and keeping us conditioned throughout the season, so I wasn’t too tired.”

The two touchdowns were separators – taking the game from 16-0, a lead the Dukes established before halftime, to 30-0 late in the third.

And with the way JMU dominated on defense, there was no way it could blow that lead.

To record their third shutout of the season, the Dukes held Villanova to 157 yards of total offense while creating 13 negative plays. JMU tallied 13 tackles for loss including six sacks from six different players – defensive tackle Mike Greene, defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa, defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, defensive end John Daka, defensive tackle Paris Black and cornerback Jimmy Moreland.

It’s the second straight year JMU has sacked Villanova quarterbacks six times in the same contest, and the second year in a row the Wildcats were without their starter. Villanova senior signal-caller Zach Bednarczyk did not play because of a shoulder injury and the Wildcats used his backup, Jack Schetelich, and converted wide receiver Adeyemi DaSilva at the position instead.

“There were different game plans for the quarterbacks,” Atariwa said. “One of them ran more and one of them threw more, so it suggested what our defensive coordinator called.”

Brought on a blitz, Moreland’s sack of DaSilva forced a fumble, which eventually led to one of three field goals for place kicker Ethan Ratke.

Moreland also blocked a punt in the second quarter when he met Villanova punter Nathan Fondacaro just as he was catching the snap. Fondacaro had only two protectors in front him as Moreland and the Dukes closed in.

“We felt like we had a chance to block one,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “And we worked all week on that particular pattern.”

Moreland said he thought the blocked punt forced Villanova to change its approach.

“It definitely did,” Moreland said. “They went to a three-man shield right after the block and we saw a lot of three-man shield for the rest of the game.

“It allowed me to get back and block the most dangerous man [for Amos].”

Amos’ 183 punt return yards and his long return of 89 yards also tied school records set by Clark in a 1983 game against Virginia.

“Those two punt returns were obviously a huge backbreaker,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said.

The win was a bounce-back performance for the Dukes (5-2, 3-1 CAA), who lost their first league game last Saturday since Halloween of 2015. Villanova fell to 3-4 overall and 0-4 in the CAA.