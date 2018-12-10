HARRISONBURG – The search for James Madison’s new football coach is now a week old. It was last Monday that former Dukes coach Mike Houston was officially announced as coach at East Carolina. JMU is one of the most attractive jobs in all of FCS as the program reached each of the last two national championship games while winning it all in 2016. The Dukes have five consecutive postseason appearances, have hosted ESPN’s College GameDay twice and sent each of its last two coaches – Houston and Everett Withers – onto FBS jobs. There are a few ways JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne could the fill the position – promote one of Houston’s two former assistants that stayed put at JMU, bring back a candidate that had a previous stay at the school or make an outside hire. Parker Executive Search is assisting Bourne as a consultant to help fill the job. Here is an updated look at potential candidates from each of the three categories for Bourne and Parker Executive Search to evaluate, interview and make a decision on.

In-House Candidates

Warren Belin

James Madison named Warren Belin (right) its interim coach. Belin was the team's linebackers coach in 2018. Greg Madia/DN-R

2018 job: JMU inside linebackers

At least in the interim Warren Belin is leading the Dukes and trying to keep the team’s 2019 recruiting class in place. Bourne tabbed Belin as interim coach on Monday and Belin has a deep résumé to warrant an interview for the permanent job. He’s had stops at the NFL, FBS and FCS levels and has worked for coaches like Houston, Mark Richt and Ron Rivera. Removed From This Category: Donnie Kirkpatrick Last Wednesday sources told the Daily News-Record that Kirkpatrick, who spent the last three seasons as JMU’s offensive coordinator, would join Houston in the same role at East Carolina. On Friday, Kirkpatrick was officially announced to Houston’s staff at ECU.

Candidates With Ties To JMU

Bryan Stinespring

Former James Madison offensive line coach Bryan Stinespring works with his position group during a 2017 practice. DN-R File

2018 job: Maryland offensive line coach Following two seasons on Houston’s staff, Stinespring left JMU for Maryland the day after the Dukes lost in the 2017 national championship game to North Dakota State. That day Stinespring, a JMU alum, told the Daily News-Record that the decision to depart “wasn’t easy.” Known as a great recruiter with plenty of ties to the 757, Stinespring could help JMU continue recruiting at the high level like they are now while competing against Group of Five programs for prospects. In the immediate aftermath of Houston’s departure, multiple sources told the DN-R that they thought Stinespring would be interested in the job if offered it.

Drew Mehringer

Former James Madison co-offensive cooridnator Drew Mehringer watches a drill during a practice in 2014. DN-R File

2018 job: Texas wide receivers coach It’s still unknown if Bourne would be open to bringing back a staff member from the Withers era, but Mehringer is well respected by the players who played for him at JMU and those in administration at JMU who worked with him during his season at the school. Mehringer is only 30 years old, but has stops at Ohio State as a grad assistant, at JMU as a co-offensive coordinator, Houston as a recruiting coordinator, Rutgers as an offensive coordinator and is now at Texas as the Longhorns’ wide receivers coach. Hiring someone off of Tom Herman’s would certainly make a splash. With connections to Herman and Urban Meyer along with understanding JMU, Merhinger likely could put together an experienced staff around himself.

George Barlow

N.C. State assistant head coach for defense George Barlow spent 10 seasons at JMU. N.C .State Athletics

2018 job: N.C. State assistant head coach for defense/cornerbacks A former Mickey Matthews assistant, Barlow was the defensive coordinator when the Dukes won their first national championship in 2004. He has vast experience at every level of the game from blue blood Oklahoma to a junior college in Kansas, but never spent more time anywhere than his decade in Harrisonburg. “Those were 10 of the best years of my coaching career,” Barlow told the Daily News-Record before JMU opened its 2018 season at N.C. State. “Being there, I had a great time and was fortunate enough to win a national championship, and just the relationships I made there with the players, coaches and administration were invaluable.” His understanding of JMU and Harrisonburg along with a terrific defensive background could make for a smooth transition in the post-Houston years.

Drew Cronic

Lenoir-Rhyne coach Drew Cronic worked at James Madison for three seasons beginning in 1999. Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics

Cronic got his coaching start at James Madison in 1999 and was at the school for three seasons under Matthews. Cronic just finished his first season at Lenoir-Rhyne, the same school that gave Houston his first head coaching opportunity at the college level. He is 35-4 as a head coach and led the Bears to a 12-2 season in 2018 that ended in the Division II quarterfinals. Removed From This Category: Byron Thweatt, Ulrick Edmonds

Outside Candidates

Curt Cignetti

Elon coach Curt Cignetti adjusts his headset during the Phoenix's 27-24 win at James Madison in October in Harrisonburg. Daniel Lin/DN-R

2018 job: Elon coach JMU knows all about Cignetti, who led Elon to a 27-24 road win over the Dukes at Bridgeforth Stadium this past October. It was the only loss Houston suffered at home in his three seasons at the school. Cignetti quickly turned Elon from perennial loser in the CAA to conference championship contender and FCS playoff contender. If Cignetti could do that there, he could likely have even more success at JMU where the budget is bigger and he has more access to resources that he wants. A former assistant at Alabama under Nick Saban, Cignetti knows exactly how a championship program needs to operate.

Joe Harasymiak

Maine coach Joe Harasymiak (right) has the Black Bears in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs. Associated Press

2018 job: Maine coach Harasymiak is a rising star in the business. The 32-year old has Maine in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs in just his third season as head coach of the Black Bears after he was promoted from former coach Jack Cosgrove’s staff. Maine’s identity is very similar to that of JMU’s under Houston – with a commitment to run the ball on offense and emphasize stopping the run on defense – so Harasymiak could be a natural fit. He’s also making $150,000 per year, which Bourne should be able to top. The tricky part is that the Black Bears are still playing and the early signing date of Dec. 19, is only getting closer.

Brian Bohannon

Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannnon has led the Owls to consecutive appearances in the FCS playoffs. Associated Press