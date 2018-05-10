HARRISONBURG — There are a few reasons why Kyle Rigney and his former James Madison teammates entered the college football coaching profession as soon as they were done playing.

“We went through a lot of coaching changes —good, bad, right, wrong or indifferent,” the former JMU center said. “We experienced how to do it and how not to do it, so I think it made us eager to help young people grow.”

Rigney anchored the Dukes offensive line during the program’s run to its second national championship in 2016. He interned with coach Mike Houston’s staff this past fall, and now Rigney is preparing for his first season as the offensive line coach at Division II Shorter University.

He is one of a few ex-JMU players in the infancy of their coaching careers.

Former offensive linemen Mitch Kirsch and Casey Kroll are at SMU. Kirsch is a volunteer offensive assistant working with the tight ends and Kroll is an offensive graduate assistant for the Mustangs. Former tight end Deane Cheatham is an offensive graduate assistant at Marshall.

“I tell all of them that if they’re interested, they need to intern or GA,” Houston said. “If you do it for a year or two years, it’s an invaluable experience. You’ll learn more in that time than you will in five years if you go straight into coaching at the high school level.”

Houston began his career as the defensive coordinator at Forbush High School in East Bend, N.C., and worked more than a decade at the prep level ahead of earning his first college job at Brevard College in 2006.

Kroll and Cheatham interned for Houston while Rigney and Kirsch were seniors at JMU in 2016. After the Chicago Bears cut Kirsch in September, he joined the staff at St. John’s College High School, his alma mater, where he helped with the offensive line.

“When I got cut it was just weird not being around football,” said Kirsch, who was with the Bears through their rookie mini-camp and August training camp after signing an undrafted free agent contract last April. “And once you have the football bug in you and once you’re a football guy, you’re a football guy for life, and that’s just the way it is.”

Kirsch said as soon as former JMU offensive line coach Jamal Powell left Lamar for SMU this offseason, Powell told Kirsch to join him and Kroll in Dallas. Kirsch, Kroll and Rigney all played for Powell and said Powell’s coaching style along with his ability to connect with players were the reasons why they wanted to start down the same path.

After Kroll finished his JMU career, he became a volunteer assistant for Powell at JMU and then followed him to Lamar and SMU in a grad-assistant capacity.

This fall will be Kroll’s third season on the coaching side with each coming at a different level — upper-level FCS (JMU), FCS (Lamar), FBS Group of Five (SMU).

“It’s funny because every school that I’ve been at has had way different resources than the other one,” Kroll said. “Way more or way less with support staffs or facilities. But at the end of the day, like I told Coach Powell after one our spring practices, ‘Coach, the coaching points I’m making to our players during practice or in the film room are the same coaching points I made to our players at Lamar and the same coaching points I made to our players at James Madison.’”

Rigney said taking a job at Shorter has forced him to learn the difference between FCS and Division II.

Shorter coach Zach Morrison hired Rigney quickly after the former center took “a shot in the dark” and applied for the job online without any connections to the Rome, Ga., school or staff.

“Technically, the job title is offensive line GA,” Rigney said. “But when [Morrison] first called he said, ‘I just got hired. It’s my first time being a head coach and I want to be the O-Line coach, but I’m finding out that as time goes on I probably don’t want to be doing both.’

“He said he needed a guy that he could trust to run the room and ultimately take over for him. When I went down to interview for it in early February and I said, ‘I know what the title is, but I’m here to make your job a lot easier, take the room and run with it.’”

Rigney said it took only a few practices into the spring for Morrison to give control of the offensive line to the JMU alum. He’s even letting Rigney travel to recruit as well, something he couldn’t do as an intern at JMU.

“In Division II, it’s a lot of moving parts,” Rigney said. “It’s partial scholarships, so it’s learning how to stack money, athletic money, to try to recruit a good student-athlete that the school will help pay. It’s grants and loans and trying to get the players down to as little money to pay as possible.”

As Rigney gets a jump on recruiting, Kirsch and Kroll are already helping Powell and first-year SMU coach Sonny Dykes prepare for the rigorous demands to win at the FBS level.

The Mustangs were 7-6 last year, earning a trip to the DXL Frisco Bowl before former coach Chad Morris left for Arkansas. Dykes had previous stints at Louisiana Tech and California.

SMU opens its season with in-state foe North Texas before back-to-back games against rival TCU at home and Michigan on the road in Ann Arbor.

“We have high hopes for this year,” Kroll said. “But we’re doing our scouting for first few games now.

“We’re breaking down Gary Patterson’s defense and we’re breaking down Jim Harbaugh’s defense, so we’re getting to coach against the benchmarks and some of the best in the coaching community. It’s some of the best that there are.

“… But I’m advancing as a coach, and so I know I can understand that they’re doing this or that, so you’re trying to get inside their heads and I love the strategy of it.”

Kirsch said he’s had to really concentrate on SMU’s passing game since arriving there in February to help the team’s tight ends. He’s still studying up on it now and will through the summer into training camp.

As a former offensive tackle, he said when he played he mostly focused on what the front’s responsibilities were.

“I never had to pay attention to coverages and stuff like that,” Kirsch said. “So going out there, that was tough for me to learn. But I’ve come a long way with it and it’s been fun.”

The three former Dukes said they’re ready for the fall and eager to help their players win games.

“I had four offensive line coaches in five years in college,” Kroll said. “And a few of my offensive line coaches really made a big difference in my life and who I am as a person, and so when I was figuring out what I wanted to do after I graduated, I knew I loved the game, but more importantly, I loved the platform coaching gave me to work with young men and I wanted to have the same influence on their lives that my coaches had on me.”