RICHMOND — The path he took was unconventional. But without it, Andrew Ankrah realized he probably wouldn’t be in training camp with the Washington Redskins.

Ankrah played in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football during the late winter and early spring after not having any cracks at the NFL last fall.

“It was a goal to be here, it was a dream that I set out ever since I was at James Madison University,” the Skins outside linebacker and former Dukes defensive end said Tuesday following practice at the Bon Secours Training Center. “I had my journey that I had to go through to get here and it had some adversity I had to face, but now that I’m here, I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Washington signed Ankrah to three-year contract in April in large part because of his performance in the AAF.

With the Orlando Apollos, Ankrah racked up 14 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, six quarterback hurries and a forced fumble — proving he was much more valuable than the player who experienced an unsuccessful rookie camp stint with the Seattle Seahawks on the heels of going undrafted out of Madison.

“[The AAF] really helped me to refine my skill set and all the things I wanted to get better at,” Ankrah said. “And it just allowed me to stay within a football atmosphere. I was able to play the game of football and it was a great thing.”

He said positive results in that league supplied him with confidence and momentum to cling to in his pursuit of staying on with the Skins.

During Tuesday’s session, Ankrah drilled as part of Washington’s second-team defense in a crowded position group featuring four-time pro bowler Ryan Kerrigan and 2019 first-round pick Montez Sweat.

“When you’re put in a new position and a new team, you got to learn the defense and know what your coaches want and ask of you,” Ankrah said. “You have to really just lock in and focus on the little things, the little details that they want you to master and that’s whether it’s technique or assignment and alignment. That’s just the thing you want to put your mind to and then the effort just comes along with wanting to be a great football player and make plays.”

The former FCS All-American and Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year also did something he didn’t do much of in his final seasons at JMU while helping the Dukes to consecutive national championship games — play special teams. In 2016 and 2017, he rarely came off the field when JMU was on defense, so former coach Mike Houston and his staff didn’t risk using Ankrah on special teams.

But Ankrah took reps with the kickoff coverage team Tuesday and said if he’s going to have a spot on the roster in Washington, he must find roles with all the different special teams units.

“Earlier in my career at JMU, I played special teams,” Ankrah said. “But later on I wound down a bit. But you want to be able to play every special teams in the NFL. That’s the difference between somebody making the team and somebody not making the team.”

And Ankrah said trying to earn a permanent job is his primary objective.

“I just honestly have to keep grinding every day,” Anrkah said. “I want to show the coaches that I’m reliable and dependable, and I need to stay healthy and mentally strong as well. I have to show the coaches I want to learn and be a player on this team that can help the team win games.”