The regular season has come and gone, and the postseason begins Saturday. But first, the Colonial Athletic Association hands out its individual awards and names its all-conference squads on Tuesday. James Madison, the outright league champion with a perfect conference record, has candidates for most of the CAA’s major hardware. Here’s a closer look at those players and coaches who could earn the recognition.

Offensive Player of the Year

Candidates: JMU QB Ben DiNucci, UM WR Earnest Edwards, TU QB Tom Flacco, UA RB Karl Mofor, VU QB Daniel Smith, UA QB Jeff Undercuffler In each of the last five years this award has gone to a quarterback, but Maine senior wide receiver Earnest Edwards and Albany junior running back Karl Mofor have unique notes about their seasons that could earn them comparable consideration to the favorites, JMU senior quarterback Ben DiNucci and Albany freshman quarterback Jeff Undercuffler. Mofor was the league’s lone 1,000-yard rusher, finishing with 1,204 yards and nine scores on the ground. Edwards tallied 1,097 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches in addition to throwing for four scores. But DiNucci played the premier position for the CAA’s best team and accounted for 26 total touchdowns compared to only four interceptions while ending the year as the most accurate passer in all of FCS by completing 70 percent of his throws. “I think coming into the season there were two things that I wanted to improve on,” DiNucci said. “One was consistency and being the same guy every day for my teammates and knowing that regardless of when I step on the field, that I’ll be the same guy every day. And then turnovers. [JMU coach Curt] Cignetti and [offensive coordinator] Montgomery, when they came in here they were like, ‘We’ve got to get that number down.’” DiNucci threw 12 interceptions last year. “Coach Montgomery has done a great job of building the game plan with the guys we’ve got on our offense,” DiNucci said, “and tailoring it to things I do well and what the guys around me do well.” Undercuffler, the 6-foot-5, 231-pound freshman, hasn’t had much go wrong in his first season as the Great Danes’ starting signal-caller. While leading them to the playoffs for the first time since 2011, he threw for 2,966 yards and 33 scores compared to only seven interceptions. “We believed his ability as a quarterback would give us a chance to finish a lot better than a lot of people thought we could,” Albany coach Greg Gattuso said. “And I think that played out as the year went on.” Tom Flacco, the Towson senior quarterback and reigning CAA Offensive Player of the Year, didn’t have the same season he did a year ago. He had 10 less total touchdowns this season than he had in 2018. And Daniel Smith, the Villanova quarterback, who was probably the leader for the award midway through the fall, threw seven interceptions during his team’s three-game losing streak before bouncing back to finish the year with 13 total touchdowns in the final three weeks.

Defensive Player of the Year

Candidates: JMU DE Ron’Dell Carter, JMU DE John Daka, UNH S Evan Horn, Elon CB Greg Liggs Jr., UA DE Eli Mencer This one could go a number of ways since these defenders feature a variety of different strengths. Elon senior cornerback Greg Liggs Jr. not only led the CAA with eight interceptions, but led all of FCS with that mark. JMU senior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter had 9.5 sacks, but topped the conference and was third nationally with 22.5 tackles for loss while teammate senior defensive end John Daka and Albany senior defensive end Eli Mencer set the standard for getting to the opposing quarterback. Mencer had 13.5 sacks and Daka had 12.5 sacks. The only difference between Mencer and Carter or Daka is that Mencer didn’t have a teammate on the other side of the defensive line that posed the same threat that Carter and Daka did in each other throughout the season. Daka and Carter were STATS FCS National Defensive Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks earlier this season when Daka racked up nine tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks against Villanova and Carter tallied 10 tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack at William & Mary the following week. New Hampshire junior safety Evan Horn did a little bit of everything with 70 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and four interceptions including one he returned for a touchdown.

Special Teams Player of the Year

Candidates: JMU PR D’Angelo Amos, UR KR Aaron Dykes, URI KR Ahmere Dorsey, UM KR Earnest Edwards, W&M KR Bronson Yoder Edwards factors in again here since led the conference in yards per kick return (28.5 yards) and registered two kickoff-return touchdowns this season, which is tied for the most in the league along with Richmond freshman kick returner Aaron Dykes, Rhode Island senior kick returner Amhere Dorsey and William & Mary freshman kick returner Bronson Yoder. “He had an impact in literally every facet of the game,” Maine coach Nick Charlton said earlier this month about Edwards. “I think he’s a tremendous player. I think he’s certainly made an impact for this football team and I don’t know what he has to do to get on a watch list, but he certainly worked really, really hard.” JMU junior punt returner D’Angelo Amos led the league in yards per punt return (15.2 yards) and total punt-return yards (364) and had one of only two punt-return touchdowns in the entire league this season.

Coach of the Year

Candidates: JMU’s Curt Cignetti, Albany’s Greg Gattuso Coach of the Year comes down preference. Is there more value in meeting sky-high expectation or exceeding well beyond little expectation? Cignetti falls into one category and Gattuso falls into the other. The Dukes were picked to win the league and almost every preseason prognosticator tabbed JMU as a top-five team nationally. JMU lost its season opener at West Virginia, but bounced back to win 11 straight, capture the conference crown outright and earn the No. 2 seed for the postseason. Albany was slated to finish last, but went 8-4, ended the year alone in second place in the conference with a 6-2 CAA record and got an at-large playoff berth. Both coaches are deserving of the honor.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Candidates: UNH QB Max Brosmer, UR RB Aaron Dykes, UD RB Will Knight, UA QB Jeff Undercuffler Undercuffler might not win CAA Offensive Player of the Year, but will be the runaway Offensive Rookie of the Year for the league. His numbers standout well above his competition as he was responsible for 34 total touchdowns, which is eight more scores than the 26 total touchdowns Dykes, New Hamphsire freshman quarterback Max Brosmer and Delaware freshman running back Will Knight combined for.

Defensive Rookie of the Year