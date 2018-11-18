Evaluating JMU's Résumé For A Seed
HARRISONBURG – In each of the past two seasons, James Madison has used its advantageous playoff positioning to as a springboard to the FCS national championship game.
The Dukes earned first-round byes as the top seed last year, and No. 4 seed in 2016 en route to winning it all.
JMU likely won’t be seeded in the top four after its 8-3 (6-2 Colonial Athletic Association) regular season this year, but could be seeded within the top eight when the Division I Championship Committee unveils the 24-team bracket at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.
“This is one of the top teams in the country,” third-year Dukes coach Mike Houston said Saturday after his team’s win at Towson. “… This is a good football team and I think we’re deserving of one of the top six seeds.
“We’ll fall where we may, according to the selection committee, but I think we’ve got a shot.”
Here’s how JMU’s résumé stacks up with other teams (in alphabetical order) in play for a seed:
|Record
|Wins vs. Teams Above .500
|Best Win vs. FCS
|Worst Loss
|FBS Result
|
8-3 Overall
6-2 CAA
|
-at Towson
-vs. Rhode Island
-vs. Stony Brook
|
at Towson
|
at New Hampshire
|
Loss, 24-13 at N.C. State
|Record
|Wins vs. Teams Above .500
|Best Win vs. FCS
|Worst Loss
|FBS Result
|
9-1 Overall
6-0 Patriot
|
None
|
at William & Mary
|
None
|
L, 28-14 at Army
|Record
|Wins vs. Teams Above .500
|Best Win vs. FCS
|Worst Loss
|FBS Result
|
9-2 Overall
7-1 Big Sky
|
-vs. UC Davis
-at Montana State
|
vs. UC Davis
|
None
|
L, 59-24 at Washington State
|Record
|Wins vs. Teams Above .500
|Best Win vs. FCS
|Worst Loss
|FBS Result
|
8-3 Overall
7-1 OVC
|
-vs. Eastern Illinois
|
vs. Eastern Illinois
|
at Southeast Missouri State
|
None
|Record
|Wins vs. Teams Above .500
|Best Win vs. FCS
|Worst Loss
|FBS Result
|
10-1 Overall
5-0 Big So.
|
-vs. Jacksonville State
-at Monmouth
-vs. Samford
|
vs. Jacksonville State
|
None
|
L, 24-20 at Georgia State
|Record
|Wins vs. Teams Above .500
|Best Win vs. FCS
|Worst Loss
|FBS Results
|
8-3 Overall
7-1 CAA
|
-vs. Elon
-at Towson
-at Rhode Island
-at Yale
|
at Towson
|
at William & Mary
|
W, 31-28 at Western Kentucky
L, 17-5 at Central Michigan
|Record
|Wins vs. Teams Above .500
|Best Win vs. FCS
|Worst Loss
|FBS Result
|
11-0 Overall
8-0 MVC
|
-vs. Illinois State
-at Northern Iowa
-vs. South Dakota State
-vs. Delaware
-vs. North Alabama
|
vs. South Dakota State
|
None
|
None
|Record
|Wins vs. Teams Above .500
|Best Win vs. FCS
|Worst Loss
|FBS Result
|
8-2 Overall
6-2 MVC
|
-at Illinois State
-vs. Indiana State
-vs. Montana State
|
vs. Montana State
|
None
|
None
|Record
|Wins vs. Teams Above .500
|Best Win vs. FCS
|Worst Loss
|FBS Results
|
9-2 Overall
7-1 Big Sky
|
-at Montana
-vs. Idaho State
-vs. San Diego
|
at Montana
|
None
|
W, 44-38 at San Jose State
L, 30-10 at Stanford
|Record
|Wins vs. Teams Above .500
|Best Win vs. FCS
|Worst Loss
|FBS Result
|
9-2 Overall
7-1 Big Sky
|
-at Idaho State
-at North Dakota
-vs. Montana State
-vs. Eastern Washington
|
vs. Eastern Washington
|
at Northern Arizona
|
L, 41-10 at Utah