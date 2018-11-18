Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-18 00:14:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Evaluating JMU's Résumé For A Seed

James Madison running back Jawon Hamilton (7) returns a kickoff during the Dukes' win over Rhode Island earlier this month.
Daniel Lin/DN-R
Greg Madia • DukesofJMU.com
@Madia_DNRSports
Publisher

HARRISONBURG – In each of the past two seasons, James Madison has used its advantageous playoff positioning to as a springboard to the FCS national championship game.

The Dukes earned first-round byes as the top seed last year, and No. 4 seed in 2016 en route to winning it all.

JMU likely won’t be seeded in the top four after its 8-3 (6-2 Colonial Athletic Association) regular season this year, but could be seeded within the top eight when the Division I Championship Committee unveils the 24-team bracket at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

“This is one of the top teams in the country,” third-year Dukes coach Mike Houston said Saturday after his team’s win at Towson. “… This is a good football team and I think we’re deserving of one of the top six seeds.

“We’ll fall where we may, according to the selection committee, but I think we’ve got a shot.”

Here’s how JMU’s résumé stacks up with other teams (in alphabetical order) in play for a seed:

James Madison
Record Wins vs. Teams Above .500 Best Win vs. FCS Worst Loss FBS Result

8-3 Overall

6-2 CAA

-at Towson

-vs. Rhode Island

-vs. Stony Brook

at Towson

at New Hampshire

Loss, 24-13 at N.C. State
Colgate
Record Wins vs. Teams Above .500 Best Win vs. FCS Worst Loss FBS Result

9-1 Overall

6-0 Patriot

None

at William & Mary

None

L, 28-14 at Army
Eastern Washington
Record Wins vs. Teams Above .500 Best Win vs. FCS Worst Loss FBS Result

9-2 Overall

7-1 Big Sky

-vs. UC Davis

-at Montana State

vs. UC Davis

None

L, 59-24 at Washington State
Jacksonville State
Record Wins vs. Teams Above .500 Best Win vs. FCS Worst Loss FBS Result

8-3 Overall

7-1 OVC

-vs. Eastern Illinois

vs. Eastern Illinois

at Southeast Missouri State

None
Kennesaw State
Record Wins vs. Teams Above .500 Best Win vs. FCS Worst Loss FBS Result

10-1 Overall

5-0 Big So.

-vs. Jacksonville State

-at Monmouth

-vs. Samford

vs. Jacksonville State

None

L, 24-20 at Georgia State
Maine
Record Wins vs. Teams Above .500 Best Win vs. FCS Worst Loss FBS Results

8-3 Overall

7-1 CAA

-vs. Elon

-at Towson

-at Rhode Island

-at Yale

at Towson

at William & Mary

W, 31-28 at Western Kentucky


L, 17-5 at Central Michigan
North Dakota State
Record Wins vs. Teams Above .500 Best Win vs. FCS Worst Loss FBS Result

11-0 Overall

8-0 MVC

-vs. Illinois State

-at Northern Iowa

-vs. South Dakota State

-vs. Delaware

-vs. North Alabama

vs. South Dakota State

None

None
South Dakota State
Record Wins vs. Teams Above .500 Best Win vs. FCS Worst Loss FBS Result

8-2 Overall

6-2 MVC

-at Illinois State

-vs. Indiana State

-vs. Montana State

vs. Montana State

None

None
UC Davis
Record Wins vs. Teams Above .500 Best Win vs. FCS Worst Loss FBS Results

9-2 Overall

7-1 Big Sky

-at Montana

-vs. Idaho State

-vs. San Diego

at Montana

None

W, 44-38 at San Jose State


L, 30-10 at Stanford
Weber State
Record Wins vs. Teams Above .500 Best Win vs. FCS Worst Loss FBS Result

9-2 Overall

7-1 Big Sky

-at Idaho State

-at North Dakota

-vs. Montana State

-vs. Eastern Washington

vs. Eastern Washington

at Northern Arizona

L, 41-10 at Utah
