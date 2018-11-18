HARRISONBURG – In each of the past two seasons, James Madison has used its advantageous playoff positioning to as a springboard to the FCS national championship game.

The Dukes earned first-round byes as the top seed last year, and No. 4 seed in 2016 en route to winning it all.

JMU likely won’t be seeded in the top four after its 8-3 (6-2 Colonial Athletic Association) regular season this year, but could be seeded within the top eight when the Division I Championship Committee unveils the 24-team bracket at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

“This is one of the top teams in the country,” third-year Dukes coach Mike Houston said Saturday after his team’s win at Towson. “… This is a good football team and I think we’re deserving of one of the top six seeds.

“We’ll fall where we may, according to the selection committee, but I think we’ve got a shot.”

Here’s how JMU’s résumé stacks up with other teams (in alphabetical order) in play for a seed: