HARRISONBURG — The expectation remained the same for James Madison — win the Colonial Athletic Association and compete for a national championship. But the Dukes set out to do that in 2018 with a much different roster than the ones they had when they reached the title game in each of the past two seasons. “We’re still growing is what’s positive,” JMU wide receiver Riley Stapleton said. “And we’re nowhere near reaching our potential and we’re going to keep working for it. “As the season progresses, we’re going to continue to get better and better.” Through the first seven weeks the Dukes are 5-2 (3-1 CAA) and have dominated most of their opponents, outscoring their foes 278-68 while posting three shutouts, but the losses have come in disappointing and shocking fashion. With a chance to win at FBS N.C. State in Week 1, a breakdown in pass coverage on third-and-9 late in the fourth quarter allowed the Wolfpack to seal a victory with an 11-play, 84-yard touchdown drive. And earlier this month, the Dukes had their 20-game CAA-winning streak and 19-game home-winning streak snapped when Elon quarterback Davis Cheek threw a touchdown with 1:17 to play. “I don’t think we’re anywhere near the peak yet,” Stapleton said.

First-Half MVP

James Madison cornerback Jimmy Moreland (6) intercepts a pass during the Dukes' win at Richmond last month. Associated Press

One constant JMU can count on is cornerback Jimmy Moreland. “Certainly, I think he’s playing the best ball of his career right now,” Dukes coach Mike Houston said. The senior does not miss practice and was the one veteran the Dukes returned to their new-look defense. When JMU opened against N.C. State, Moreland was the lone returning starter for the unit, magnifying the importance of his leadership and the need to raise his level of play. Though Moreland said opposing quarterback are beginning to avoid throwing his way — Villanova didn’t target any receiver guarded by Moreland last week — he has to continue to make game-changing plays when he gets the chance. He has 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, a blocked punt and four interceptions including three he returned for touchdowns. “I’m playing quicker,” Moreland said. “Knowing the defense the most, helping other players around me out and my technique has developed.”

Most Impactful Newcomer

Wayne Davis’ versatility was valued even before he practiced in Harrisonburg. When the Dukes landed the Ohio State transfer, Houston said he thought Davis could help the team at safety, true cornerback or nickel cornerback. A few weeks into August training camp, Davis slid seamlessly from safety to the hybrid nickel corner-outside linebacker spot when JMU needed him to due to injuries in the secondary. “He’s a big factor for us,” defensive coordinator Bob Trott said of Davis, who has racked up 17 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception.

Best Strength To Build On

What’s funny is D’Angelo Amos had never returned a punt until he arrived at JMU. Not at prep school, not in high school, not in Pop Warner. “Never at all,” Amos said. “I did a little kickoff return, but when I got to high school and I was playing multiple positions, my coaches really didn’t want me to do that just because people might have targeted me.” Amos is now the headlining act of the Dukes special teams. He leads the FCS in punt-return yardage, averaging 30.8 yards per return, and touchdowns with three this season. His scores on consecutive possessions and in a two-minute, 10-second span helped JMU separate from Villanova. “You kind of knew he had this potential coming into this year,” Houston said. “But he’s taken potential and really maximized on it. He’s become a threat.” Beyond Amos, Moreland blocked a punt, kick returner Jawon Hamilton had a 93-yard return for a touchdown at Richmond and the Dukes’ kickoff return defense ranked eighth-best in FCS going into this past Saturday. Kicker Ethan Ratke leads the CAA in field goals (14) and scoring (74) while punter Harry O’Kelly has pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line 10 times.

Weakness To Fix

Less than half of James Madison’s red-zone trips end with a touchdown. The Dukes have converted only 19 touchdowns in 39 red-zone chances. “We’re kicking a lot of field goals lately,” Stapleton said. “We have a lot of trust in our field-goal unit and they’ve been making pretty much everything lately and I have a lot of faith in them, but we’ve got to score touchdowns.” In the loss to Elon, four of JMU’s six red-zone opportunities resulted in field goals.

Deepest Position Group

JMU can use up to eight players in a rotation on the defensive line and half of the eight are former FBS players. It’d be difficult to find a position group as loaded this one across the FCS. Ron’Dell Carter, John Daka, Paris Black, Adeeb Atariwa, Darrious Carter and Matt Terrell each have at least one sack this season.

Thinnest Position Group

An injury to sophomore tight end Clayton Cheatham has forced Slippery Rock transfer Dylan Stapleton and former Wilson Memorial star Mack Cullen to see more action. Former starter Nick Carlton is practicing, but has seen limited snaps in games. “Try to get Clayton Cheatham back healthy at some point,” Houston said. “Dylan Stapleton is playing well, but we’d love to be in more 12-personnel, so we’ve got to get healthy in that room.”

Toughest Remaining Game

The final four Saturdays for JMU won’t be easy, but its most challenging task will come in the regular-season finale at Towson. The Tigers sit atop the CAA standings and lead the league in total offense (482.9 yards per game) and scoring offense (40.3 points per game) behind quarterback Tom Flacco. “That very well could be a game for the conference championship and the top seed,” Houston said.

Duke Who Gets The Ball In Crunch Time

James Madison running back Trai Sharp (1) celebrates his touchdown run during the Dukes' win over William & Mary last month in Harrisonburg. Daniel Lin/DN-R