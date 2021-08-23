ENEMY NO MORE: Towson Transfer Carter Finds Fit With Dukes

He swapped his black-and-yellow gear for the purple and gold.

But just because Bryce Carter is wearing different colors doesn’t mean he is overwhelmed by the new surroundings.

“Bryce is a veteran guy,” James Madison defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Corey Hetherman said, “and that’s the way he attacks it. You can definitely tell he’s been through a couple of [preseason] camps before.”

This past summer, Carter transferred to JMU from fellow Colonial Athletic Association member Towson.

The 6-foot-1 defensive lineman spent four seasons with the Tigers, but opted to move on once the 2020 fall season was scrapped. Towson didn’t play during the spring either when the rest of the CAA did, and Carter committed to the Dukes in April.

“Experience and levelheadedness,” Carter said is what he carries with him to JMU. “I’m a guy who has been through really everything college football has to offer and so, I’m going to be a competitor. I’m going to be a guy who is going to make plays and be a guy who can be counted on.”

The consensus from his new teammates is they’re happy to have him on their side instead having to play against him. Offensive tackle Liam Fornadel, who had to block against Carter in 2018 and 2019 games against Towson and is doing so again this month in practice, said Carter adds to an already-talented defensive line.

Carter’s burst off the edge is noticeable. In drills, his initial steps from his stance are quick, giving every reason to believe he’ll aid JMU’s pass rush this fall.

In Carter’s 35 games with Towson, he tallied 144 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and six forced fumbles.

“He’s got really good get-off,” Hetherman said. “He comes off the football really well, uses his hands really well and has a very good understanding of scheme and where he fits and where he’s supposed to be. And with the way he comes off the ball right now and attacks people, and that’s one thing that we were looking for this spring, I think he’ll be a major upgrade for us.”

Hetherman and his aggressive philosophy are reasons why Carter decided on JMU, in addition to having an opportunity to play for a championship, he said. Before pledging to Towson out of Steelton-Highspire High School (Pa.), Carter had the chance to play for Hetherman at Maine, where Hetherman previously held the same job, ahead of eventually turning him down.

“I really feel like it was a full-circle thing,” Carter said. “… He was somebody who was in my house when I was 17 and he offered me a scholarship. He was someone I already knew and I knew his scheme fit me really well.”

There are significantly fewer double teams for Carter to face with the Dukes than what he was challenged with at Towson simply because of the different defenses each program runs. JMU’s four-man front is pressurizing whereas the Tigers’ 3-4 requires defensive linemen to absorb multiple blockers at the same time.

Carter said he dropped a few pounds – trading fast food and wings for a steady diet of chicken breasts, sweet potatoes and greens – to become leaner in preparation to play with more speed on the edge of Hetherman’s forward-moving line.

“I don’t have to play inside anymore,” Carter said. “I feel a lot better and a lot faster. My knees feel better.”

He said he also feels like his legs are fresher than they’ve been at any point in his career, considering he hasn’t played in a game since Towson dropped its 2019 season finale that November to Elon – a contest in which Carter notched 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

JMU opens on Sept. 4 at home against Morehead State.

“That feeling of being in a game for the first time in almost two years,” Carter said, “it’s going to be a great feeling for me and that’s what I’m most looking forward to.”

Following the Dukes’ second scrimmage of the preseason this past Friday, third-year coach Curt Cignetti noted an uptick in Carter’s progression with JMU nearing its first game week of the campaign.

“I thought he took a step forward this week in practice,” Cignetti said. “We’re really counting on him to be a key guy for us.”

Carter and the Dukes won’t face his former squad until the final Saturday of the regular season when Towson visits Bridgeforth Stadium on Nov. 20. He said there were no hard feelings from ex-coaches and past teammates when he decided to depart.

“A lot of the guys I played with there have already graduated and left,” Carter said. “A lot of the players are gone and of the coaching staff I committed to, really only Coach [Rob] Ambrose is left. It’s a whole new thing there.

“Plus, I’m 23, and most of my friends of the guys I played with are 23 and up, and so they understand people doing what’s best for them.”