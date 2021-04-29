DukesofJMU - EMBRACING HIS ROLE

His contributions can’t exclusively be measured in yards or receptions.

Scott Bracey is way more important to James Madison than entering Sunday’s FCS national quarterfinal as the Dukes’ third-leading receiver.

“Really, for me, as I’ve gotten older,” Bracey, a graduate transfer from Duke, said, “I’m not as worried about my own personal success as I am with leading others. That’s my view on leadership. It’s helping other people get to their goals and doing what you can to help benefit them, because I think down the road when I’m done playing those are some of the things I’ll remember.”

When Bracey left Durham, N.C., for Harrisonburg, he was anticipating a quick stay in The Shenandoah Valley. The Richmond native said his intent was to play one fall season for the Dukes and move on. But as the pandemic pushed JMU’s campaign to the spring, Bracey realized he’d likely be with the program longer than predicted.

In addition to suiting up for JMU this spring, he said he’s probably returning for the coming fall, too. That’ll be his sixth season in college football, and JMU is thrilled to keep him on board.

“He’s been a real positive addition,” second-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said.

During fall practices and into the preseason, Cignetti pointed out how Bracey became a mentor to freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. And even after a drill during one of those fall workouts, it was evident when Bracey pulled Wells Jr. to the side and there was teaching going on throughout a nurturing exchange.

This past Saturday, Wells Jr. continued his strong debut season, shining while hauling in four catches for 132 yards and a touchdown in the team’s first-round win over VMI. Entering Sunday’s 6 p.m. showdown with North Dakota, Wells Jr. tops JMU with 371 receiving yards.

“Antwane, having all of the success, coming in and playing extremely well,” Bracey said, “that’s pretty fulfilling for me to see. And early on, I was able to have some conversations with him just about some of the knowledge I have for the game from being a little more experienced than he was. That’s from playing at Duke and having some different experiences, different coaches and now he’s playing extremely well.

“That’s fulfilling for me to see and I think it’s fulfilling for a lot of people to see, especially in the receiver room. And at the end of the day, my impact is more than my own personal success.”

Cignetti, who characterized Bracey as someone setting a positive example, said when him and his staff recruit graduate transfers there is at least some expectation that those incoming, experienced players bring maturity with them to their new program.

It’s the second straight season the Dukes have gotten a boost by one at the receiver position. In 2019, former Penn State wide receiver Brandon Polk joined JMU and carried a veteran edge into the group.

“I think you hope that, when you get a grad transfer who has been a starter,” Cignetti said. “And all the reports on [Bracey] were very positive. I thought Polk brought good leadership last season. He wasn’t a real verbal guy and Scott really isn’t either. They lead by the way they practice and the way they do things, so he’s done a really nice job here.”

And that shouldn’t be at all surprising.

*****

Bracey has aspirations to assist others beyond his teammates and the game. When he was at Duke, he spent his free time – and college athletes don’t have much of it – volunteering with the Boys & Girls Club, Habitat For Humanity and Partners for Youth Opportunity.

“I did face some adversity early on [with Duke],” Bracey said. “I wasn’t playing as much I thought I would early on, so you start thinking about what’s important if football is taken away or not going your way or if you’re not having the success you thought you might have. So, I really started to do some soul searching to figure out what I valued outside of football.”

Bracey had a hamstring injury, which set him back in his first year with the Blue Devils, and that was difficult for the former Benedictine College Prep standout. Going to Duke, he was a four-star prospect and tabbed as the 67th best high school player in the country by Rivals.com. He was a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association first-team all-state choice as a sophomore, junior and senior and on top of the offer from Duke, Bracey had other scholarship offers from perennial powers like Clemson, Florida, Miami, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

He said he chose Duke in large part because of its strong academics. He earned an undergraduate degree in sociology and a master’s degree in management studies from Duke and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in sport and recreation leadership from JMU.

“He hadn’t gone through adversity like that yet,” Quin Bracey, Scott’s older brother and a former Norfolk State receiver, said about the injury Scott suffered in his freshman year. “And I tried to encourage him, support him and just let him know that this is adversity and that he can overcome this as long as he stays with it and sticks with it. He did and he was able to overcome it.”

The younger Bracey said he used what turned into his off-the-field passion to help himself grow through some of the more stressing situations he had at Duke.

“People talk about life outside of football and there’s going to be day when you have to hang up your cleats or that you’re more than an athlete,” Bracey said. “All those types of things I started to internalize and figure out my identity in my life outside of football because coming into Duke, football was really everything. Not saying that it’s not now, but it was my entire life growing up when I was focused on football and only focused on football. And then when I got to Duke, I got injured when I got there and it was a wake-up call.”

He said the ability to connect with others, especially kids inspired him. He wanted to be a role model and be someone those younger than him could trust.

Bracey said it was something he had throughout his youth, through high school and into college from his parents, Quin, other family members and other mentors. His dad, Rob Bracey, played basketball at Valdosta State, and his cousin, Kendall James, played football at Maine and had stints in the NFL.

“I felt like having an impact on young lives, and I spent some time being a tutor at the Boys & Girls Club,” Bracey said. “It wasn’t just about the math homework or the science homework. There were a lot of conversations about life and peer pressure and the type of situations that arise when you’re a young kid growing up. It’s such a pivotal moment in their developmental stage, so that was something I enjoyed and realized I cared about when I thought about the impact I want to have and the legacy I want to have outside of sports.

“So, I spent a lot of time trying to figure out opportunities for me to get involved in the community and in Black and Brown communities which is really a big part of my why and the type of legacy I want to leave for myself, for my family, for my family to come and really my legacy outside of sports.”

*****

Quin Bracey said he noticed Scott had a knack for impacting others when Scott played quarterback in youth football and eventually starred at the position for Benedictine. His teammates then gravitated to the current 6-foot-2 pass-catcher.

Scott said he had it in him from always being around Quin, who is five years older. Scott was able to see Quin’s success, hang around his group of friends and watch when he was recruited to play college football.

“In a sense I grew up with him,” Scott said. “And it helped me gain a different sense of maturity about what’s important and the steps I need to take personally to benefit me.”

All of those traits Scott picked up along the way are now bolstering JMU.

Aside from his 11.8 yards-per-catch average, which means he’s typically picking up a first down when he catches the ball, his intangibles and the guiding role he likes to play have been further appreciated by the Dukes.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Quin said. “… And that’s what me and Scott have always talked about – being more than an athlete. And he wants to live his life like that, too. He wants to be an athlete, but also do things outside of football and outside of the field. He’s done that and done it perfectly.”

Said Cignetti: “He’s an older guy who has been through the wars. He knows how to practice. He’s smart. He really retains things. He picks up on things very quickly. … And he’s been a critical add.”