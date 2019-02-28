HARRISONBURG — It’s been a long time since Dec. 30, when James Madison let an early 11-point lead slip away at Elon. But what Phoenix coach Matt Matheny remembers about the second game of the Colonial Athletic Association schedule makes him nervous as his team heads to JMU for tonight's rematch.

“We tried quite a few things in our first game against James Madison, and Dwight Wilson was just sensational,” Matheny said.

It’s true. After the fast start, the Dukes cooled off from the outside, but Wilson — JMU’s 6-8, 250-pound presence in the paint — had one of his best games. Wilson finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds to help keep Madison close.

But that game still ended in a loss, contributing to the position the Dukes (13-15, 6–10 CAA) find themselves in this week, needing two victories as they try to avoid playing on the opening day of the CAA Tournament.

But JMU, winner of three of its past four, has been playing better of late and Wilson continues to have a breakout season, averaging 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds. That’s a concern for Matheny and Elon, which has a standout big man of its own in senior Tyler Seibring.

But the 6-foot-9, 225-pound Seibring enjoys hanging around the 3-point arc and can stretch the floor for the Phoenix (9-20, 5-11 CAA). While Wilson has gotten good at using his powerful frame to establish position, the real battle at the Convocation Center might be whose style of play wins out.

“He is so strong and physical he presents a problem for anybody we play,” Matheny said. “We’ll have to come up with some things that can counteract his physicality. He’s an impressive player.”

The Dukes hope that, much like they did Saturday in the upset at Hofstra, they can combine a big game from Wilson with hot shooting from the outside. Guards Matt Lewis, Stuckey Mosley and Deshon Parker went a combined 10-of-20 from 3-point range against the Pride, while Wilson finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Though Wilson can create matchup problems for Elon, it’s a two-way street, and JMU coaches are concerned with figuring out how to guard Seibring and fellow senior Stephen Santa Ana when the big men try to pull Wilson away from the basket.

“I think that team is playing really well,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “They are doing a lot of good things defensively, rebounding like crazy and being really physical. We have to figure out how to get good shots against this team. So [Wilson] has to step up, and he might not even be guarding Seibring with their lineup. But whatever the case may be, he’s going to have to take the challenge of figuring out how to guard a really good veteran player who can step outside.”

The Dukes and Phoenix are set for a 7 p.m. tip at the Convocation Center.